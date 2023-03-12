14 ‘Scream’ Stars Who Appeared in the ‘Law & Order’ Universe

The Law & Order shows and the Scream film series don’t share any casting directors, but somehow, the two screen franchises share a lot of talent!

Anthony Anderson, for example, survived four seasons of Law & Order but barely made it four minutes in Scream 4.

Now, with Scream VI in theaters and slashing through its box-office competition, scroll to see Anderson and other actors who went from the Scream series to the Law & Order universe or vice versa.