14 ‘Scream’ Stars Who Appeared in the ‘Law & Order’ Universe

The Law & Order shows and the Scream film series don’t share any casting directors, but somehow, the two screen franchises share a lot of talent!

Anthony Anderson, for example, survived four seasons of Law & Order but barely made it four minutes in Scream 4.

Now, with Scream VI in theaters and slashing through its box-office competition, scroll to see Anderson and other actors who went from the Scream series to the Law & Order universe or vice versa.

Anthony Anderson as Kevin Bernard in 'Law & Order'
NBC

Anthony Anderson

Between starring as Detective in Kevin Bernard (right) Law & Order’s original run and reprising the part in the show’s long-delayed 21st season, Anderson took a knife to the head as sheriff’s deputy Anthony Perkins in 2011’s Scream 4.

Rory Culkin as Joe Blaine with Mariska Hargitay in 'Law & Order: SVU'
NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Rory Culkin

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 5 episode “Manic” had Culkin portray school shooter Joe Blaine. And the actor again played a murderous youth in Scream 4, portraying Charlie Walker in the film.

Scott Foley as Dalton Rindell in 'Law & Order: SVU'
NBC

Scott Foley

In 2000’s Scream 3, Foley played film director (and Ghostface alter-ego) Roman Bridger. Nine years later, the actor killed again — so to speak — as murderer Dalton Rindell in the SVU Season 11 episode “Hammered.”

Kyle Gallner as Shane Milles (left) in 'Law & Order: SVU'
NBC

Kyle Gallner

Before playing Ghostface victim Vince Schneider in 2022’s Scream, Gallner guest-starred in two SVUepisodes — including Season 9’s “Impulsive,” in which he took on the role of sex offender Shane Mills (left).

Matt Keeslar as Dennis Pollock in 'Law & Order'
NBC

Matt Keeslar

Keeslar guest-starred in both Law & Order and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — playing swindler and murderer Dennis Pollock, for example, in the L&O Season 9 episode “Venom.” But he went from onscreen victimizer to victim in Scream 3, in which he played Ghostface target Tom Prinze.

Matthew Lillard at Chet Sulloway in 'Law & Order: SVU'
NBC

Matthew Lillard

Lillard played Ghostface accomplice Stu Macher in the 1996’s Scream. And in SVU Season 10 installment “Ballerina,” he played bartender-turned-murderer Chet Sulloway.

Heather Matarazzo as Janice Dunlap in 'Law & Order'
NBC

Heather Matarazzo

Matarazzo, who played Woodsboro resident Martha Meeks in the third and fifth Scream movies, guest-starred in two Law & Order episodes. In the Season 19 episode “Sweetie,” for example, she had the role of Janice Dunlap, an obsessive fan turned killer.

Rose McGowan as Cassandra Davina in 'Law & Order: SVU'
NBC

Rose McGowan

As Woodsboro High student Tatum Riley in Scream, McGowan was one of the horror franchise’s earliest casualties. She turned up on SVU a decade and a half later, portraying grifter Cassandra Davina in the Season 12 episode “Bombshell.”

Dylan Minnette as Wes Hicks (right) in 'Law & Order: SVU'
NBC

Dylan Minnette

As Wes Hicks, Minette had a bloody role in 2022’s Scream, a decade after the actor played teacher-killer Luca Gabardelli (right) in the SVU Season 13 episode “Learning Curve.”

Marisol Nichols as Bettina Amador in 'Law & Order: SVU'
NBC

Marisol Nichols

Nichols had a small part in 1997’s Scream 2, playing Dawnie, a sorority sister of Cici Cooper (Sarah Michelle Gellar). Several years later, she popped up in the SVU Season 5 episode “Mother,” playing A.D.A. Bettina Amador.

Hayden Panettiere as Angela Agnelli in 'Law & Order: SVU'
NBC

Hayden Panettiere

Long before starring as Kirby Reed in the fourth and sixth Scream movies, Panettiere appeared in two SVU episodes — including Season 6’s “Hooked,” in which she played teenaged murderer Angela Agnelli.

Britt Robertson as Tina Bernardi in 'Law & Order: SVU'
NBC

Britt Robertson

In Scream 4, Robertson played ill-fated Woodsboro High character Marnie Cooper. And in the Law & Order universe, she appeared on both SVU and Criminal Intent — playing pregnancy-pact member Tina Bernardi in the SVU Season 10 episode “Babes,” for instance.

Kevin Smith as Tony's Wife's Nephew in 'Law & Order'
NBC

Kevin Smith

The same year that he made a cameo in character as Silent Bob in Scream 3, Smith had a bit part in Law & Order Season 10 episode “Black, White and Blue,” playing the pivotal role of “Tony’s Wife’s Nephew.”

Skeet Ulrich as Rex Winters in 'Law & Order: LA'
Dean Hendler/NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

Skeet Ulrich

Ulrich played O.G. killer Billy Loomis in the original Scream. Then, in 2010, the actor led the cast of the short-lived Law & Order: LA as Detective Rex Winters.

