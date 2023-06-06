You’re a good man, Charlie Brown!

But you’re maybe not the best at baseball, coach. Then again, we have known this fact ever since Chuck first played the game in a March 1951 comic strip.

Seventy-plus years later, the round-headed icon keeps swinging for the fences, so you gotta give him props.

In the above exclusive sneak peek from The Snoopy Show‘s upcoming third season on Apple TV+, Charlie even tries to improve the Peanuts gang’s base-running skills and finds himself faced with a regrettable tale of the tape. However, we do appreciate the fancy footwork by former Flashbeagle Snoopy and Lucy, who has way more finesse on the field than she does holding a football.

Apple recently released the trailer for Season 3 of their original Peanuts series, which will drop all twelve episodes globally on Friday, June 9. Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the series is directed by Rob Boutilier (Snoopy in Space), and executive produced by Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz, and Mark Evestaff.

And don’t forget, there is a bunch of new Peanuts content coming our way, including the original special Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, which follows endearing introvert Marcie as she helps her friends in her own unique way, premiering August 18. On September 22, more classic Peanuts anthology titles will also be added to the Apple TV+ library, as well.