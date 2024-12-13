A Charlie Brown Christmas can be so much more than sad trees and Biblical soliloquies. It can be as cozy as a warm blanket. Or in the case of Super7’s latest ode to man’s best Beagle, a puffer jacket.

TV Insider has your exclusive first look at his lewk, as the kids said like, three years ago. Check it out in full below.

The must-have pop-culture collectibles company just unveiled their new articulated, 3.75” scale Peanuts ReAction figure of Red Glitter Puffy Coat Snoopy and he is so chill. Inspired by the classic comic strips (and an image that has been all over the place this season!), Charlie Brown’s canine companion is rockin’ five points of articulation, a semi-clear red coat, and a matching knit hat, injected with silver glitter flakes. He’s up for grabs at Super7.com and marketstudios.com.

Super7 also has a just-dropped collection of fresh Peanuts Blind Box ReAction figures that are perfect for the season. Like Puffy Coat Snoopy, they’re 3.75” scale, articulated and awesome. There’s Charlie Brown in a green winter coat, Linus in a blue coat that pairs perfectly with his blanket, Lumberjack Snoopy working the teal outerwear and a mustache that would make Spike jealous, and Secret Agent Snoopy channeling an international spy in his red trench and hat.

For those of us who keep Halloween in our hearts all year long, they’re also including Frankensnoopy, now in glow-in-the-dark, among the figures, all hidden in blind-box packaging ready for you to discover which variant hides inside. This new wave will be exclusively available at Target, while the previous drop of Peanuts figures (below) featuring Lucy and Franklin are available at Super7.com.