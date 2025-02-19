There’s fun and then there’s fun fun! Which is exactly what Peanuts fans are in for when they see the new drops from collectible kings, Super7.

Inspired by Charles Schultz’s beloved comics and infused with the adorable, stripped-down aesthetic of their Mascot Vinyl figures, TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the latest additions to Super7’s FUN! FUN!™ lineup of 2-part figures of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and Puffy Coat Snoopy.

Puffy Coat Snoopy is clearly having a moment these days. The look, which originally debuted in a 1984 strip, caused quite a stir when CVS began selling a plush Snoopy in his down-filled outerwear in 2023.

The item went viral online after it sold out almost immediately (he still goes for up to $100 on eBay!), leading folks on TikTok and Twitter to post videos of their efforts to track down the Holy Grail of Bundled-Up Beagles. Last spring, Peanuts Worldwide gifted the last CVS-sold Puffer Jacket Snoopy in their possession to Charles M. Schulz’s widow, Jean, who donated it to the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center. And just before this past Christmas, Super7 unveiled an articulated, 3.75” scale Peanuts ReAction figure of a Red Glitter Puffy Coat Snoopy that is currently sold-out.

S you might wanna snatch these guys up pronto. The new 5″ trio are made of premium soft vinyl, with articulation at the neck and come in patisserie-style window-box packaging. Each goes for $25.00 MSRP and joins Super7’s already cool AF collection of FUN! FUN! favorites honoring Toho’s Godzilla ’89, Godzilla Minus One, and Mechagodzilla ’92.

All three figures will be available at Super7.com starting this Thursday, February 20 at Noon/11am c.