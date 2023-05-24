The leader of the pack is back, indeed!

Everyone’s favorite beagle returns for Season 3 of Apple TV+‘s tremendously entertaining original Peanuts series The Snoopy Show, premiering globally on Friday, June 9. And based on the just-dropped trailer, Snoop dog, bff Woodstock and the whole Peanuts gang are in plenty of smile-inducing new adventures in this batch of 12 episodes. Because as we hear in the clip, your imagination can take you any place you want to go.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the series is directed by Rob Boutilier (Snoopy in Space) and executive produced by Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz, and Mark Evestaff.

The trailer comes on the heels of a slew of recent Peanuts-centric programming announcements from Apple TV+, Peanuts and WildBrain, including the August 18th premiere of their new special Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, which “follows endearing introvert Marcie as she helps her friends in her own unique way.” The streamer currently carries several classic Peanuts specials, and there will be more old-school anthology titles dropping on September 22.

In addition, WildBrain and Apple TV+ have also announced two more Peanuts originals. First is Camp Snoopy, a new series featuring Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts as they enjoy an adventure-filled summer outdoors with Charlie Brown and friends. And then there is Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin, a charming and timely special uncovering the origin story of one of Peanuts’ most treasured characters and how he ultimately makes friends with Charlie Brown and the gang.

The Snoopy Show, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, June 9, Apple TV+