It seems that John Krasinski isn’t done playing Jack Ryan as a new feature film continuing the franchise of Prime Video‘s since-concluded TV series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, is in the works.

But with the project in the early stages of development, we’re keeping you informed on every need-to-know detail available so far. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key information available surrounding the show ranging from returning cast members to who is behind the helm of this forthcoming movie.

Who Will Star in the Jack Ryan Movie?

According to Variety, Krasinski would reprise his titular role as Jack Ryan with Wendell Pierce set to return in his performance as James Greer. Meanwhile, Michael Kelly is reportedly in negotiations to reprise his role as Mike November. No other additional casting information has been released at this time, but stay tuned for potential updates.

Who Is Making the Jack Ryan Movie?

Per Variety‘s report, Andrew Bernstein who served as an executive producer and director on the show is currently attached to direct the film. Meanwhile, Aaron Rabin, who served as a co-executive producer and writer on the series reportedly penned the script for the movie. On the producing site, Krasinski will be joined by Allyson Seeger for Sunday Night.

Andrew Form is also producing the film that’s being produced in association with Paramount Pictures and Skydance. Meanwhile Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg will executive produce the film alongside John Kelly and Carlton Cuse.

What Will the Jack Ryan Movie Be About?

The plotline of Jack Ryan‘s upcoming movie is currently unknown, but as previously mentioned, it will carry on the story of the characters introduced in Prime Video’s series. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan premiered in 2018 and ran for four seasons on the streamer, coming to an end in 2023. Stay tuned for any updates about the plot as we look ahead to the film’s future.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Streaming now, Prime Video