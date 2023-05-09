‘Jack Ryan’ Season 4 Premiere Date Announced by Prime Video

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is returning for one final action-packed season, kicking off on Friday, June 30, on Prime Video.

The John Krasinski-starring series returns for its fourth and final season with two new episodes available each Friday, leading up to the epic series finale on Friday, July 14. The six-episode season streams exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Picking up just six months after the third season debuted, Season 4 will see Jack Ryan on his most dangerous mission yet, facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack is tasked with unearthing internal corruption and, in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the country’s vulnerability.

As Jack and his team investigate the scale of the corruption, he discovers a far-worse reality — the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization and ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home, testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.

Krasinski returns as the titular Jack Ryan alongside Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, and Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller. New additions to the cast include Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television. Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Krasinski, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, and John Kelly serve as exec producers. Additionally, Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell executive produce the fourth season, along with Vaun Wilmott, Mace Neufeld, and Carlton Cuse.

Fans can catch up on the show’s first three seasons streaming now on Prime Video.

