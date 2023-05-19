Succession is quickly approaching its finale, and with the ending in sight, the stars are reflecting on the moments they’re looking back on fondly.

When it comes to a series like Succession, there are so many facets to love, from quotable dialogue to heartbreaking and sometimes hilarious scenes. For stars including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, J. Smith-Cameron, and Nicholas Braun, the results are varied.

In the video above, they all get candid about the moments that they’ll remember long after the final credits roll. Kicking things off, Cox reveals that his favorite moment actually happened in Season 4, and it involves the scene between Logan and his children where he tells them they’re “not serious people.” Undoubtedly a standout for the actor.

Strong also selects a serious scene, from Season 3 between himself and Cox, the dinner from the penultimate episode in which Logan and Kendall have a tense father-son discussion. The actor says the line, “You’ve won because you’re corrupt and so is the world,” delivered by Kendall is something that took “three seasons of storytelling” to earn.

Braun enjoys Cousin Greg’s meeting with Logan where the old man pours him a rum and coke. Meanwhile, Snook selects Season 4’s shocking third episode. “It’s like the pinnacle of technical and artistic achievement I think,” she says. As for Ruck, he enjoyed Season 1’s charity ball, noting that Connor had a lot of responsibility at the event.

And Smith-Cameron’s favorite moments include her scenes with Culkin, acknowledging the rapport between her character Gerri and Roman Roy. But Culkin’s selection may surprise you. Watch the video, above to find out the cast’s favorite moments, and don’t miss the final episodes of Succession as they air on HBO.

Succession, Season 4, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and Max