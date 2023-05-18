The Muppets co-starring with live-action actors is a tried and true tradition. Though we have a bevy of gems in the Muppets filmography (Muppets Christmas Carol is god-tier holiday entertainment), fans still dream of literary and film classics being remade with Muppet and human casts.

Did you know a Muppets Great Gatsby script exists? Now you do. The Great Gatsby is one of many classic tales in which fans dream cast Kermit the Frog and the gang.

Tahj Mowry, Lilly Singh, Saara Choudry, and Anders Holm are the beloved puppets’ latest human co-stars. They star alongside Animal, Lips, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot, and Dr. Teeth in The Muppets Mayhem, streaming now on Disney+. When Mowry came to the TV Insider office to chat about the series, we saw this as the perfect opportunity to get the Smart Guy alum to make his own Muppets dream casts.

The prompt was simple (and followed the popular Twitter trend’s outline): We’d name a TV, movie, or literary classic, and Mowry would answer in the form of “everyone’s a Muppet except *insert actor name here*.” Check out Mowry’s Muppets dream casting in the video above to learn how he’d recast big sisters Tia and Tamera Mowry’s Sister, Sister, his own animated classic Kim Possible, and more.

