Yes, Tahj Mowry Uses the Kimmunicator Beep as His Ringtone (VIDEO)

Tahj Mowry is your basic, average Kim Possible fan, and he’s here to use the Kimmunicator beep as his text tone.

OK, Mowry is not your everyday Kim Possible fan; he is quite literally part of the cast (for those unaware, he voiced “guy in the chair” Wade in the hit Disney Channel animated series). But during his visit to TV Insider’s office ahead of the release of Muppets Mayhem, Mowry revealed he uses the Kimmunicator beep in everyday life. Stars: they’re just like us!

To prove he wasn’t kidding, Mowry pulled out his phone and had his team send him a text. Once he remembered to take his phone off airplane mode, the classic beep did, indeed, come through.

What other catchphrases from his past shows has the Smart Guy alum adopted? As he reveals in our video above, he frequently asks his Kim Possible co-star, Christy Carlson Romano, “what’s the sitch?” He also is a Jim Carrey superfan, so Ace Ventura quotes are commonly used phrases in his personal vernacular.

Christina Milian’s “bop” of a theme song for Kim Possible “always gets stuck in my head,” Mowry shares before diving into Smart Guy‘s opening track. “There were two Smart Guy theme songs. One was super ’90s, and then the other was, like, I was a little older, so I was trying to be cool and hip. It was a little bit more hip-hop. I was feeling myself, you know what I mean? Smart Guy theme song was a whole bop, too.”

Suffice it to say that Mowry is a fan of his TV catalog, as he well should be! Check out his full video interview with TV Insider above to find out how he feels about Full House all these years later and what Muppets he drew inspiration from while working on Muppets Mayhem.

