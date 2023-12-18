2023 Children’s & Family Emmys: Complete Winners List

Sesame Street and Lost Ollie were the big winners at the 2023 Children’s & Family Emmy Awards on Sunday (December 17) night, which took place at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

The ceremony, hosted by Christopher Jackson (And Just Like That…), honored the best in American children’s and family-oriented television programming from 2022 and 2023. This marked the second annual Children’s & Family Emmys after last year’s inaugural ceremony.

HBO’s Sesame Street and Netflix’s Lost Ollie had a successful night, both taking home five trophies. Disney Channel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur earned four awards, while The Muppets Mayhem also won big with the award for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series.

Jack Black also won his first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Voice Performance in a Children’s or Young Teen Program for voicing Po on Netflix’s Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

Speaking of voice actors, Peter Cullen, best known for voicing Optimus Prime in the 1980s animated series Transformers, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Check out the complete list of winners below.

PRESCHOOL SERIES

Blue’s Clues & You!, Nickelodeon

Helpsters, Apple TV+

Sesame Street, HBO Max — WINNER

Slumberkins, Apple TV+

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant, Netflix

CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES

Are You Afraid of the Dark, Nickelodeon

Best Foot Forward, Apple TV+

Jane, Apple TV+

Malory Towers, BYUtv

The Muppets Mayhem, Disney+ — WINNER

YOUNG TEEN SERIES

The Crossover, Disney+ — WINNER

Ghostwriter, Apple TV+

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, Disney+

The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+

XO, Kitty, Netflix

FICTION SPECIAL

Chang Can Dunk, Disney+

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Night of the Lights, Apple TV+

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Disney+ — WINNER

Ivy and Bean: Doomed to Dance, Netflix

Prom Pact, Disney Channel

NON-FICTION PROGRAM

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, HBO — WINNER

All-Round Champion, BYUtv

Mamas, Roku

NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, NBC

Nick News, Nickelodeon

PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES

The Adventures of Paddington, Nick Jr.

Spirit Rangers, Netflix

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Disney+

StoryBots: Answer Time, Netflix — WINNER

The Tiny Chef Show, Nickelodeon

CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN ANIMATED SERIES

Baymax!, Disney+

Big City Greens, Disney Channel

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Disney Channel

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale, Netflix

Zootopia+, Disney+ — WINNER

ANIMATED SPECIAL

Looney Tunes Cartoons: Bugs Bunny’s Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacular, HBO Max

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Moon Girl Landing, Disney Channel — WINNER

Reindeer in Here, CBS

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, Netflix

Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School, Apple TV+

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse, Disney+

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

The Big Gathering, PBS Kids

I Am Groot, Disney+ — WINNER

Sesame Street: Wes’ First Barbershop Haircut, YouTube

Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series, YouTube

Storyline Online, YouTube

PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: “Season 5 Campaign,” Netflix

Nickelodeon Brand Campaign: “Quarter,” “Car,” “We Make Fun,” Nickelodeon — WINNER

PBS Kids: “Brand IDs,” PBS Kids

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa, The Santa Clauses, Disney+

Ella Bright as Darrell Rivers, Malory Towers, BYUtv

Veda Cienfuegos as Emily, Circuit Breakers, Apple TV+

Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+ — WINNER

Gina Rodriguez as Momma, Lost Ollie, Netflix

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Sweet Tooth, Netflix — WINNER

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Sweet Tooth, Netflix

Kal Penn as Simon Choksi/Santa, The Santa Clauses, Disney+

Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Sweet Tooth, Netflix

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce, National Treasure: Edge of History, Disney+

YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter, Raven’s Home, Disney Channel — WINNER

Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+

Matilda Lawler as Betty, The Santa Clauses, Disney+

Rupali Redd as Grace, The Santa Clauses, Disney+

PUPPETRY PERFORMANCE

Leslie Carrara-Rudolph as Abby & Tango, Sesame Street, HBO Max

Frankie Cordero as Purple Panda, Penguin Referee & Gregory, Donkey Hodie, PBS Kids

Ryan Dillon as Elmo, Sesame Street, HBO Max — WINNER

Haley Jenkins as Donkey Hodie, Donkey Hodie, PBS Kids

Eric Jacobson as Bert, Oscar & Grover, Sesame Street, HBO Max

Eric Jacobson as Animal/Baby Animal, The Muppets Mayhem, Disney+

VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird & Marvin the Martian, Bugs Bunny Builders, Cartoon Network — WINNER

Erin Fitzgerald as Bo, Eleanor Smartypants, Story StoryBerg, Ranger Dot, Oog the CaveBot & Fun Fact Hairdresser, StoryBots: Answer Time, Netflix

James Monroe Iglehart as Mr. Puppypaws/Announcer, SuperKitties, Disney Junior

Cree Summer as Lizard & DeeDee, Spirit Rangers, Netflix

Fred Tatasciore as Bang, BlimBlam the Barbarian & Chef Pierre, StoryBots: Answer Time, Netflix

VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Bob Bergen as Porky Pig, Looney Tunes Cartoons, HBO Max

Jack Black as Po, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Netflix — WINNER

Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Disney Channel

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon

Rob Paulsen as Pinky, Dr. Scratchansniff & Yakko, Animaniacs, Hulu

YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Talon Proc Alford as Eddy Skycedar, Spirit Rangers, Netflix

Juliet Donenfeld as Piper, Interrupting Chicken, Apple TV+

Maria Nash as Pinecone, Pinecone & Pony, Apple TV+ — WINNER

Melissa Povenmire as Gretel, Hamster & Gretel, Disney Channel

Isis Celilo Rogers as Summer Skycedar, Spirit Rangers, Netflix

Momona Tamada as Onari, ONI: Thunder God’s Tale, Netflix

HOST

Valerie Bertinelli & Duff Goldman, Kids Baking Championship, Food Network

Tabitha Brown, Tab Time, YouTube Originals — WINNER

Emmanuel Carter, Noggin Knows, Noggin

Taylor Cassidy, Benjamin de Almedia, Kahlil Greene, Tejas Hullur, Jane McManus & Jillian Smith, Nick News, Nickelodeon

Juanpa Zurita, Elmo’s Mindfulness Spectacular!, YouTube