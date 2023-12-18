2023 Children’s & Family Emmys: Complete Winners List
Sesame Street and Lost Ollie were the big winners at the 2023 Children’s & Family Emmy Awards on Sunday (December 17) night, which took place at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.
The ceremony, hosted by Christopher Jackson (And Just Like That…), honored the best in American children’s and family-oriented television programming from 2022 and 2023. This marked the second annual Children’s & Family Emmys after last year’s inaugural ceremony.
HBO’s Sesame Street and Netflix’s Lost Ollie had a successful night, both taking home five trophies. Disney Channel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur earned four awards, while The Muppets Mayhem also won big with the award for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series.
Jack Black also won his first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Voice Performance in a Children’s or Young Teen Program for voicing Po on Netflix’s Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.
Speaking of voice actors, Peter Cullen, best known for voicing Optimus Prime in the 1980s animated series Transformers, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Check out the complete list of winners below.
PRESCHOOL SERIES
Blue’s Clues & You!, Nickelodeon
Helpsters, Apple TV+
Sesame Street, HBO Max — WINNER
Slumberkins, Apple TV+
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant, Netflix
CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES
Are You Afraid of the Dark, Nickelodeon
Best Foot Forward, Apple TV+
Jane, Apple TV+
Malory Towers, BYUtv
The Muppets Mayhem, Disney+ — WINNER
YOUNG TEEN SERIES
The Crossover, Disney+ — WINNER
Ghostwriter, Apple TV+
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, Disney+
The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+
XO, Kitty, Netflix
FICTION SPECIAL
Chang Can Dunk, Disney+
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Night of the Lights, Apple TV+
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Disney+ — WINNER
Ivy and Bean: Doomed to Dance, Netflix
Prom Pact, Disney Channel
NON-FICTION PROGRAM
1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, HBO — WINNER
All-Round Champion, BYUtv
Mamas, Roku
NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, NBC
Nick News, Nickelodeon
PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES
The Adventures of Paddington, Nick Jr.
Spirit Rangers, Netflix
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Disney+
StoryBots: Answer Time, Netflix — WINNER
The Tiny Chef Show, Nickelodeon
CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN ANIMATED SERIES
Baymax!, Disney+
Big City Greens, Disney Channel
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Disney Channel
ONI: Thunder God’s Tale, Netflix
Zootopia+, Disney+ — WINNER
ANIMATED SPECIAL
Looney Tunes Cartoons: Bugs Bunny’s Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacular, HBO Max
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Moon Girl Landing, Disney Channel — WINNER
Reindeer in Here, CBS
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, Netflix
Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School, Apple TV+
The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse, Disney+
SHORT FORM PROGRAM
The Big Gathering, PBS Kids
I Am Groot, Disney+ — WINNER
Sesame Street: Wes’ First Barbershop Haircut, YouTube
Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series, YouTube
Storyline Online, YouTube
PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: “Season 5 Campaign,” Netflix
Nickelodeon Brand Campaign: “Quarter,” “Car,” “We Make Fun,” Nickelodeon — WINNER
PBS Kids: “Brand IDs,” PBS Kids
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa, The Santa Clauses, Disney+
Ella Bright as Darrell Rivers, Malory Towers, BYUtv
Veda Cienfuegos as Emily, Circuit Breakers, Apple TV+
Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+ — WINNER
Gina Rodriguez as Momma, Lost Ollie, Netflix
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Sweet Tooth, Netflix — WINNER
Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Sweet Tooth, Netflix
Kal Penn as Simon Choksi/Santa, The Santa Clauses, Disney+
Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Sweet Tooth, Netflix
Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce, National Treasure: Edge of History, Disney+
YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter, Raven’s Home, Disney Channel — WINNER
Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+
Matilda Lawler as Betty, The Santa Clauses, Disney+
Rupali Redd as Grace, The Santa Clauses, Disney+
PUPPETRY PERFORMANCE
Leslie Carrara-Rudolph as Abby & Tango, Sesame Street, HBO Max
Frankie Cordero as Purple Panda, Penguin Referee & Gregory, Donkey Hodie, PBS Kids
Ryan Dillon as Elmo, Sesame Street, HBO Max — WINNER
Haley Jenkins as Donkey Hodie, Donkey Hodie, PBS Kids
Eric Jacobson as Bert, Oscar & Grover, Sesame Street, HBO Max
Eric Jacobson as Animal/Baby Animal, The Muppets Mayhem, Disney+
VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL PROGRAM
Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird & Marvin the Martian, Bugs Bunny Builders, Cartoon Network — WINNER
Erin Fitzgerald as Bo, Eleanor Smartypants, Story StoryBerg, Ranger Dot, Oog the CaveBot & Fun Fact Hairdresser, StoryBots: Answer Time, Netflix
James Monroe Iglehart as Mr. Puppypaws/Announcer, SuperKitties, Disney Junior
Cree Summer as Lizard & DeeDee, Spirit Rangers, Netflix
Fred Tatasciore as Bang, BlimBlam the Barbarian & Chef Pierre, StoryBots: Answer Time, Netflix
VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Bob Bergen as Porky Pig, Looney Tunes Cartoons, HBO Max
Jack Black as Po, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Netflix — WINNER
Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Disney Channel
Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon
Rob Paulsen as Pinky, Dr. Scratchansniff & Yakko, Animaniacs, Hulu
YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Talon Proc Alford as Eddy Skycedar, Spirit Rangers, Netflix
Juliet Donenfeld as Piper, Interrupting Chicken, Apple TV+
Maria Nash as Pinecone, Pinecone & Pony, Apple TV+ — WINNER
Melissa Povenmire as Gretel, Hamster & Gretel, Disney Channel
Isis Celilo Rogers as Summer Skycedar, Spirit Rangers, Netflix
Momona Tamada as Onari, ONI: Thunder God’s Tale, Netflix
HOST
Valerie Bertinelli & Duff Goldman, Kids Baking Championship, Food Network
Tabitha Brown, Tab Time, YouTube Originals — WINNER
Emmanuel Carter, Noggin Knows, Noggin
Taylor Cassidy, Benjamin de Almedia, Kahlil Greene, Tejas Hullur, Jane McManus & Jillian Smith, Nick News, Nickelodeon
Juanpa Zurita, Elmo’s Mindfulness Spectacular!, YouTube