‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ Finale Shock Twist & What Happened Next

The first season of Fox‘s new hit dating show Farmer Wants A Wife came to a close on Wednesday (May 17) night, as the four bachelor farmers, Allen, Landon, Hunter, and Ryan, made their picks. But for one of them there was heartache after making a dramatic u-turn.

Things kicked off with Farmer Allen, who was split between Rebecca and Khelsi. In the end, Allen decided Khelsi was the one for him despite forming a strong friendship with Rebecca.

Farmer Landon, meanwhile, was caught between two Ashleys, ultimately choosing Ashley L. over Ashley R.

Things didn’t end quite so well for Farmer Ryan, however, who took a trip to New York to try and persuade Haley R. to come back to his farm in North Carolina. Ryan had previously sent Haley home for being “too emotional” but had a change of heart. In a shock twist, Haley did agree to return to the farm but said she wasn’t ready to accept Ryan’s proposal of a relationship.

As for Farmer Hunter, there was no question that he was going to pick Meghan, who he’d hit it off with from the very start. The pair even opened up about their relationship after filming the finale, giving fans an update on how they are getting along.

“I told my producer after our one-on-one speed date, I said I don’t know if she likes me …But if she does like me, that’s game, set, match. It’s over and done with. Everybody else was fighting for second place,” Hunter told Southern Living.

Meghan said she knew Hunter was the right man for her after she learned her grandfather had passed away.

“We had a great one on one date with his family,” she said. “I loved his family. And that connection really started to grow for me. And then I got the call the next morning [that her grandfather had died] and I told Hunter and he dropped absolutely everything to be there for me. And that showed for me, even through the hard times, he’s going to be there.”

Farmer Wants A Wife has already been renewed for a second season, which will see more country boys looking for love.

Check out some of the reaction to the finale below.

