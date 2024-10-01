‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ Star Megan Lay Is Pregnant After Being Dumped by Ty Ferrell

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Megan Lay might have been rejected by Ty Ferrell on the Farmer Wants A Wife Season 2 finale earlier this year, but the former teacher has since found love and is about to start a family.

Lay was one of the contestants on the Fox dating reality show, which wrapped up its second season on May 9. She was competing for the affection of Sikeston, Missouri farmer Ty Ferrell, and made it to the finale as one of Ferrell’s final two ladies alongside Melody Fernandez.

However, in a shocking decision, Ferrell chose to turn down both ladies. It was especially surprising for Lay, whom Ferrell had said was more than just a friend in an earlier episode. It also came as a shock to viewers, who’d grown to love Lay and her chemistry with Ferrell over the course of the series.

One of the sticking points was that Lay wanted to have children of her own someday, while Ferrell, who already has a 12-year-old daughter, didn’t want to have anymore. Now, just months after the heartbreaking rejection, it seems Lay has found exactly what she was looking for.

On September 8, Lay took to her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of herself sitting on a kitchen island and showing off her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Lay (@meganbrookelay)

“And then there were three…,” she captioned the post, along with the hashtags “#20weekspregnant #pregnant #pregnancyannouncement #halfbaked #20weeks.” This means Lay was pregnant while the Farmer Wants A Wife finale was airing back in May.

Lay introduced fans to her new boyfriend, Joe Glennon, following the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion episode earlier this year. “You know, I came on the show at a chance to find my special someone…. Well, I did find someone special, just not a farmer Swipe to meet Joe!” Lay wrote in an Instagram post on May 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Lay (@meganbrookelay)

“@jglennon2 I am so thankful for you. You have been the most supportive, encouraging, and amazing boyfriend! Thank you for being you! I can’t wait to see what our future holds!” she added.

Lay and Glennon currently reside in Dallas, Texas, and all seems to be happy as they await the arrival of their first child.

As for how Ferrell feels about all this? Well, the farmer appears to be pleased for the couple. Following Lay’s pregnancy announcement, Ferrell jumped into the Instagram comments and said, “I’ll be! Congrats you two!!”