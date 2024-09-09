Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Farmer Wants a Wife alum Nathan Smothers is setting the record straight. After fans started speculating about a possible breakup between Smothers and his girlfriend, Taylor BeDell, the Florida farmer took to Instagram to clarify their relationship status.

On September 7, Smothers shared a series of Instagram photos of his current life on the farm, and one of them included BeDell (see above). The couple cozied up for a sweet selfie together. BeDell commented on Smothers’ post with a simple heart emoji.

Naturally, fans were happy to see Smothers and BeDell still together. One fan commented, “I was hoping you guys were still together. We went from seeing you together to a big gap of quietness. This melts my heat [sic].” Another wrote, “The picture of you and Taylor is just so precious! You belong together and a lifetime of happiness! Can not wait till you can daily enjoy each other.”

A few days before Smothers’ post, a fan on Reddit wondered about the farmer’s relationship with BeDell because they had been posting “lots on IG without the other.” Others didn’t think much about their lack of posting. “I thought there [sic] dynamic was perfect. Taylor made a post on instagram with Nathan in it in July. A little over a month. They may still be together. The majority of my posts on insta does not have my s/o, and I still love him and 100% with him,” a fan responded.

Smothers and BeDell found love on the FOX reality dating series. After getting to know a group of women, Smothers chose BeDell to start a relationship with outside of the show.

TV Insider spoke with Smothers and BeDell back in May 2024, and they were already planning to move in together later this year. BeDell currently lives in Dallas, while Smothers lives in Florida.

“My lease is up in September, and then there’s a little extension period until November,” BeDell said at the time. “But somewhere between September or November is when we’re thinking that I might be able to move down to Florida. If I could, I would move there literally tomorrow, but it’s kind of just a process of transferring over my license to Florida and then my lease and everything. But I’m definitely super excited and looking forward to that. That’s kind of like the next step.”