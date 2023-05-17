Five Nights at Freddy‘s will be released in October, aiming to frighten viewers both in theaters and at home on Peacock. And now, we have the first teaser trailer for the horror flick, starring Josh Hutcherson.

Universal Pictures has revealed that the highly anticipated adaptation of the popular horror video game series, produced by Blumhouse, will hit theaters and the studio’s streaming service on October 27, 2023. Producer Jason Blum took to Twitter on April 5 to unveil the release date, although he did not mention the simultaneous debut on Peacock.

Universal has made a tradition of releasing horror films simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock every year. This marks the third occasion where a Blumhouse production has followed this hybrid release strategy in October. Previously, both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends premiered in 2021 and 2022, respectively, on Peacock on the same day as their theatrical release.

Just like the Halloween movies, Five Nights at Freddy‘s shares the name of a well-known horror property, despite its video game origins. Although the official production budget hasn’t been revealed, Blumhouse is recognized for its efficient methods, often achieving profitability in theaters without relying on overwhelming ticket sales.

Universal has also ventured into day-and-date Peacock releases for other movies, including the DreamWorks Animation sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business and the Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy Marry Me.

Directed by Emma Tammi, Five Nights at Freddy’s follows a security guard who experiences a series of terrors at the pizza joint where he’s taken the night shift. The film stars Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Matthew Lillard, with animatronic designs and technology by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Blum and Scott Cawthon are the producers behind Five Nights at Freddy, while the team of executive producers includes Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder, and Christopher H. Warner. The movie is produced by Blumhouse, collaborating with Striker Entertainment.

