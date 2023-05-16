“Someone hunted a hunter.” Michael Dorman‘s Joe Pickett is tracking a serial killer in the trailer for Joe Pickett Season 2 on Paramount+. The Wyoming-set western debuted in 2021 on Spectrum Originals, but it will now be a Paramount+ exclusive series when it premieres this June.

The trailer shows Dorman’s titular character hunting down a murderer while simultaneously dealing with escalating tension with a “radical anti-hunting activist,” as the streamer describes. In Season 2, “Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes this is just one of a series of gruesome murders,” Paramount+ teases.

“To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid and his own tortured past,” the logline continues. “Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill), discover that the murdered men weren’t as innocent as they seemed. But when they dig too deep, they are forced to go on the run and fight for their very lives.”

Joe Pickett Season 2 premieres with two episodes on Sunday, June 4 in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will release once a week after that.

The series also stars David Alan Grier as Vern Dunnegan (who’s imprisoned in the above trailer), Sharon Lawrence, Paul Sparks, Mustafa Speaks, Skywalker Hughes, Kamyrn Pliva, Patrick Gallagher, Chad Rook, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Leah Gibson, and Aadila Dosani.

Joe Pickett is created by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle (Waco, Waco: The Aftermath). Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher serve as executive producers for Red Wagon Entertainment. The series is based on C.J. Box’s New York Times #1 bestselling book series of the same name. Box also serves as executive producer.

