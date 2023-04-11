Paramount+ has announced that the long-awaited second season of the popular Western series Joe Pickett has a new home on its platform.

After a year-and-a-half since Season 1, ye olde Spectrum Original will exclusively premiere on Paramount+ with two episodes on Sunday, June 4, in the U.S. and Canada, and subsequent episodes released weekly on Paramount+ after the premiere.

Watch the teaser trailer above for a first look at the upcoming Season 2.

In the second season, Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett (played by Michael Dorman) investigates a series of gruesome murders after discovering a hunter’s body in the mountains. He must face a radical anti-hunting activist, a creepy set of twins living off the grid, and his own troubled past to solve the case and catch the killer. Joe and his wife, Marybeth (played by Julianna Guill), learn that the murdered men are not as innocent as they seem. However, their investigation takes a dangerous turn, forcing them to flee and fight for their lives.

Based on C.J. Box’s book series of the same name, Joe Pickett follows the titular game warden as he and his family navigate shifting socio-political dynamics within their rural town. On the verge of economic collapse, their area is suddenly swarmed by individuals hungry to profit off of the rich lands.

The cast also features David Alan Grier, Paul Sparks, Sharon Lawrence, Mustafa Speaks, Skywalker Hughes, Kamyrn Pliva, Patrick Gallagher, Chad Rook, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Leah Gibson, and Aadila Dosani.

Joe Pickett is helmed by renowned directors, showrunners, and executive producers John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle (Waco, Waco: The Aftermath). Red Wagon Entertainment’s Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher serve as executive producers, alongside C.J. Box.

