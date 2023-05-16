‘The Conners,’ ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘American Idol’ & More Renewed at ABC

ABC announced nine show renewals in one fell swoop on Tuesday, May 16.

The network has renewed The Bachelor (Season 28), Bachelor in Paradise (Season 9), The Conners (Season 6), Not Dead Yet (Season 2), American Idol (Season 7 at ABC, 22nd overall), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 4), Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season 2), America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 34), and Shark Tank (Season 15) have all been renewed.

There are no multi-season renewals among this bunch (per Variety), and updates on the fates of The Rookie: Feds and Home Economics are still to come. Alaska Daily, Big Sky, and The Company You Keep were canceled on May 13.

The renewal announcement comes just a few hours before the Disney 2023 upfront presentation in New York City. ABC’s parent company will be announcing its upcoming programming slate to advertisers during the event.

In addition to the renewals, a Kaitlin Olson drama titled High Potential has been picked up by the network, so far the only pilot ABC has green lit for the upcoming season. The pilots for new dramas The Good Lawyer, The Hurt Unit, and Judgment (starring Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi) and comedies Keeping it Together (previously called Drop-Off) and Public Defenders are still awaiting decisions, per Deadline.

The Bachelorette was previously renewed for Season 20 and will debut on June 26 just after the Season 2 premiere of Claim to Fame, a reality competition series hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas.

The Conners Season 5 came to a close on May 3 without a confirmed renewal. Despite its previously unknown future, the Season 5 finale drew in more viewers than The Goldbergs series finale.

The episodes aired back-to-back, with The Conners airing first at 8/7c and The Goldbergs following after at 8:30/7:30c. The former had 3.6 million total viewers, and the latter had 2.5 million total viewers.

