ABC Cancels ‘Big Sky,’ ‘Alaska Daily,’ and ‘The Company You Keep’

Dan Clarendon
Jensen Ackles in ‘Big Sky,’ Hilary Swank in ‘Alaska Daily,’ and Milo Ventimiglia in ‘The Company You Keep’
Anna Kooris/ABC, Darko Sikman/ABC, Eric McCandless/ABC

Three TV dramas have reached the end of the line at ABC: The broadcast network has canceled Big Sky after three seasons and Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep after one apiece.

Big Sky, created by prolific TV producer David E. Kelly and adapted from novels by C.J. Box, followed private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) as they investigated crimes in small-town Montana. In Season 3, subtitled Deadly Trails, the duo teamed up with sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) to investigate an ill-fated backcountry trip led by outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire).

big sky season 3 kylie bunbury and katheryn winnick

Anna Kooris/ABC

Season 3 — which also starred Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Tonya Wallis, and J. Anthony Pena as Deputy Mo Poppernak — had an average 0.25 rating in the 18–49 demographic and averaged 2.28 million live-plus-same-day viewers, down 18 percent and 12 percent from Season 2, respectively, according to TV Series Finale.

Alaska Daily, created by Academy Award winner Tom McCarthy, starred Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, an investigative journalist who leaves New York City for Anchorage to look into reports of missing and murdered Indigenous women with the help of reporter Roz Friendly (Grace Dove) and editor Stanley Kornik (Jeff Perry).

Pablo Castelblanco, Hilary Swank in Alaska Daily

Darko Sikman/ABC

The series also starred Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park, and Craig Frank as Austin Teague. Season 1 averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18–49 demo and 2.84 million live-plus-same-day viewers.

The Company You Keep marked Milo Ventimiglia’s first post-This Is Us TV series. The actor played Charlie, a con man who collides with undercover CIA officer Emma, played by Catherine Haena Kim. In the series — created by Julia Cohen and based on the Korean TV show My Fellow Citizens — also starred William Fichtner as Leo, Tim Chiou as David, Freda Foh Shen as Grace, James Saito as Joseph, Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie, Felisha Terrell as Daphne, and Polly Draper as Fran.

Catherine Haena Kim and Milo Ventimiglia in 'The Company You Keep'

Raymond Liu/ABC

Ask Matt: Renewal Suspense, Summer Reruns, 'S.W.A.T.' Un-Canceled & More

Season 1 of The Company You Keep averaged 0.25 rating in the 18–49 demo and 2.23 million viewers, according to TV Series Finale.

Variety reported the news of the three shows’ cancellations. The ABC shows yet to be renewed or canceled for the 2023–2024 season are The Conners, Home Economics , Not Dead Yet, The Rookie: Feds, and The Wonder Years.

