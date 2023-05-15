‘Jeopardy!’: Ben Chan & Hannah Wilson Face-Off in Latest Match — Who Won?

Trebek Soundboard For those distressing moments when you could use an audible nudge of encouragement Try It

Jeopardy!‘s latest champion faced another in an unusual match-up as Ben Chan returned to the competition on May 15 after a brief absence due to travel issues, pitting him against eight-day champ Hannah Wilson.

The match hosted by Mayim Bialik also featured retired teacher Wendy Swanson who hails from Portland, Oregon. While it may have been some time since Ben stood behind the podium, he didn’t miss a beat, buzzing in for answers left and right through the Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! rounds. A three-day champion himself, Ben returned with $69,001 in winnings so far, up against Hannah’s $229,801.

Needless to say, Wendy was already behind the lead that these two champions already had, but whose game would it be? Ben started out of the gates strong ending the first half of the main competition with $11,800 with Hannah trailing behind at $4,000. Wendy lagged even further behind with $1,200.

Daily Doubles were ultimately what pushed Ben ahead in the competition as he raised his total to $41,000 by the end of Double Jeopardy! far surpassing Hannah’s $6,800 and Wendy’s $4,400. This meant Final Jeopardy! was Ben’s to lose as he entered the round a projected winner unless he bet big and lost.

Luckily for him, he delivered the correct response to the clue under the category of “Publications,” which was, “The co-founder of this magazine that began in 1967 said its name comes primarily from a song title but noted a band name as well.” Ultimately, the correct question response was, “What is Rolling Stone?”

While all three contestants answered correctly, Ben’s $19,000 wager brought his single-day winning total to $60,000, crushing Hannah’s $13,599 and Wendy’s $8,600. In the end, it was a welcome win for Ben as he pushed his overall winnings into $100,000 plus range with $129,001. Will his latest streak continue or will Ben be defeated by his next competitor? Find out as Jeopardy! continues and let us know what you thought about Ben’s win in the comments section, below.

