Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of May 15-21.

Season finales continue airing this week, and topping our list is American Idol, which will be crowning a new winner on May 21 on ABC. That same night, NCIS: Los Angeles (which was #1 last week) says goodbye after 14 seasons on CBS, with Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna’s (Bar Paly) wedding. Also saying a farewell, but just to a network (Fox) is 9-1-1 (May 15), with a finale that puts the entire 118 in danger after an overpass collapse ahead of its move to ABC for Season 7.

Nearing their ends are two HBO series on Sunday night (May 21), Succession and Barry, both with only a couple episodes left to go. Can anyone get a happy ending on either?

Over on streaming, Patricia Arquette stars as a woman with a checkered past who decides to become a private investigator following the death of her beloved mother in High Desert (May 17 on Apple TV+). And on Paramount+, The Family Stallone (May 17), Sylvester Stallone, his three daughters, and his wife step into reality television to offer fans a look into their lives.

Also returning to the list from last week is Jeopardy! Masters (was #3).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.