After announcing the series in 2021, Apple TV+ has finally unveiled the release date and first-look photo for High Desert, its upcoming new dark comedy starring Patricia Arquette, Matt Dillon, and Bernadette Peters and executive produced by Ben Stiller.

High Desert follows Peggy (Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

The eight-episode comedy will premiere on Wednesday, May 17 with its first three episodes. Episodes will release once weekly after that. Additional stars include Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Rupert Friend, and Keir O’Donnell. The series is created and written by Nancy Fichman (Nurse Jackie, Damages), Katie Ford (Miss Congeniality), and Jennifer Hoppe (Grace and Frankie, Nurse Jackie, Damages), with Emmy Award-winner Jay Roach serving as director.

Arquette executive produces in addition to starring. See her as Peggy in the first-look photo above. By the looks of it, it seems Peggy has just wrecked her car and came out unscathed. That, or she’s just as puzzled by the wreckage as we are.

Per Variety‘s 2021 report, Dillon will play Peggy’s ex, Denny, a charming parolee. Peters will play her mother, Rosalyn, and Taylor will play Peggy’s straight-laced sister, Diane, who takes it upon herself to bring order to Peggy’s chaotic life. Opia will play Peggy’s closest friend, Carol, a bored fiancé of an ER doctor and new stepmother with a secret.

Friend will play ex-anchorman Guru Rob, who has reimagined himself as a mystic desert personality after a trauma. Garrett will play Bruce, a private investigator who begrudgingly hires Peggy at his rundown business.

High Desert marks Arquette and Stiller’s fourth project together following the Emmy-nominated Severance, Escape at Dannemora, and Flirting with Disaster. It also reunites Stiller and Roach, who worked together on the beloved comedy trilogy that is Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, and Little Fockers.

Each episode of High Desert will clock in at half an hour. The series is produced in-house by Apple Studios, Red Hour Films, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Delirious Media.

High Desert, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 17, Apple TV+