Be on the Front Line Subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

The 118 is the emergency in the 9-1-1 Season 6 finale, and it’s really not looking good in the aftermath, as you can see in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek. (We thought things looked dire in the photos!)

In “Pay It Forward” (the last episode to air on Fox before the move to ABC for Season 7), a series of freeway car accidents leads to a catastrophic overpass collapse that endangers the lives of civilians and members of the 118. At least it looks like Buck (Oliver Stark), whom we see first in the tense clip, is OK (relatively speaking) after the collapse, when he comes to on top of the ambulance. Hen (Aisha Hinds), inside, however, is a different story: She’s unconscious.

“118, report in. I need a head count,” Buck says over the radio. Ravi’s (Anirudh Pisharody) the only one up top and responds that he’s grabbing the ropes.

As for the others, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) is among those trapped, in a van under the ambulance. “Pretty sure I broke a couple of ribs. But this van is about to get pancaked,” he reports in. “We’re coming to you,” Buck tells him.

What about the last two members of the 118, Chimney (Kenneth Choi), as his fiancée Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) can only listen in from the 9-1-1 call center, and their captain, Bobby (Peter Krause)? Watch the full video above to find out their statuses.

“There is a cataclysmic catastrophe that happens. Usually there’s one first responder who is put in a perilous situation, and perhaps this finale has more than one in a dangerous situation that could end perilously,” Choi warned us of the finale. Expect to see the members of the 118 “all together saving lives and perhaps saving each other’s lives.”

Based on this clip? They’re going to need to do that fast!

9-1-1, Season 6 Finale, Monday, May 15, 8/7c, Fox