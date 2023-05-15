Reba McEntire Replacing Blake Shelton in ‘The Voice’ Season 24

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Reba McEntire will represent country music following Blake Shelton‘s exit from The Voice, as she shifts from mega mentor to full-time coach.

NBC announced McEntire as Shelton’s replacement during the NBCUniversal upfront presentation on Monday, May 15. The network also announced McEntire’s co-stars for the 24th season. Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper won’t be returning for Season 24 (they currently serve as coaches with Shelton and Niall Horan), but John Legend and Gwen Stefani will be coming back to the red swivel chairs along with Horan. The Voice Season 24 will premiere in fall 2023.

The announcement comes just before The Voice Season 23 live shows kick off on May 15 at 8/7c on NBC.

In the shows, the top eight artists will perform live for the first time in front of Shelton, Chance, Clarkson, and Horan for their chance at a spot in the finale. Viewers can vote for their favorite artist in real time, with the results being revealed at the end of the show.

McEntire previously appeared on The Voice in 2011 as a Battle Advisor to Team Blake. As a Season 23 mega mentor, the Country Music Hall of Famer advises contestants who make it past the Battle Rounds and Knockouts. Shelton is the only Voice coach who has stayed on the series since its inception.

This season saw a change to the competition’s format, introducing the new “Playoff Pass” to viewers. Each coach can use the Playoff Pass one time in the Battle Rounds. It allows for both singers to advance through the battle, but the winner then bypasses the Knockouts and goes straight to the live shows.

The Voice is produced by MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, and Adam H. Sher.

The Voice, Season 24 Premiere, Fall 2023