The Voice is heating up and team members are facing off against each other as the Knockouts continue on the NBC musical series.

In an exclusive first look at one of the latest pairings, Team Kelly’s Holly Brand and Rachel Christine perform with Holly delivering her own rendition of Bill Monroe’s “Blue Moon of Kentucky” and Rachel taking on Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon.”

It’s clear in the clip above that neither competitor is holding anything back as they display their full range of skills. While Holly leans into her country twang, Rachel delivers a series of sprawling notes during her turn at the mic. When it comes time for the coaches to chime in, their team leader Kelly Clarkson as well as Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan all sing their praises.

The only question is, who will win? The choice is Kelly’s as she debates the decision ahead, but the clip won’t disclose that information quite yet as fans will have to tune in and find out. In the meantime, we’re offering you an early look at the performances which as just some of the fun moments ahead during this much-loved round of the competition.

As fans already know, Reba McEntire is lending her knowledge and assistance to singers for the Knockouts as The Voice‘s Season 23 Mega Mentor. Joining the coaches and two of their artists at a time, together they prepare for the big performance as McEntire offers advice and pro tips. Don’t miss the fun once the show airs on NBC, catch Part 2 of the Knockouts when it airs Monday, May 24.

The Voice, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC