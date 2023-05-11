See First Photos of Jonathan Groff in ‘Doctor Who’ with Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson

Martin Holmes
Comments
Jonathan Groff, Millie Gibson, and Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who
BBC

Doctor Who

The BBC continues to tease the next season of Doctor Who, which will see Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa taking over as the Doctor alongside his new companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

But that’s not all, as stage and screen star Jonathan Groff will also be joining the new season in a “mysterious” guest role. While details on his character and story in the series have yet to be revealed, the BBC has released a photo of Groff on set with Gatwa and Gibson.

The photo sees the three stars in period dress, with Groff wearing a blue waistcoat and tails, while Gatwa is adorned in red velvet. Gibson sports a yellow-golden dress with long, silk gloves.

Jonathan Groff, Millie Gibson, and Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who

BBC/Twitter

“I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!” Groff said in a statement last week when his casting was announced.

Groff began his career on Broadway, portraying Melchior Gabor in Spring Awakening from 2006 to 2008, for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. He returned to Broadway in 2015 to play King George III in Hamilton, earning another Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

On the TV side of things, Gross is perhaps best known for playing Jessie in the musical comedy-drama Glee and Holden Ford in Netflix’s crime drama Mindhunter. More recently, he appeared in episodes of Max’s And Just Like That and Hulu’s Life & Beth.

Doctor Who is set to return in November for three special episodes celebrating the show’s 60th anniversary, which will see David Tennant (who played the 10th Doctor) as the 14th Doctor. Gatwa will then take over as the 15th Doctor over the festive period ahead of Season 14, which will air in 2024.

It’s A Sin creator Russell T. Davies, who first revived Doctor Who in 2005, is back as showrunner. Speaking of Groff’s casting, Davies said, “This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast.”

Doctor Who, 60th Anniversary Special Episodes, November 2023, Disney+

Doctor Who - BBC America

Doctor Who where to stream

Doctor Who

Jonathan Groff

Millie Gibson

Ncuti Gatwa

