‘Doctor Who’: See Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson in Swinging 60s Look

The TARDIS looks to be heading back to the Swinging Sixties judging by the new look at Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

Gatwa, who is set to play the 15th Doctor, and Gibson, who stars as his companion Ruby Sunday, are seen dressed in 1960s-inspired outfits in the new photos revealed by the BBC. There are no other details about the shoot currently, other than that filming on the series is now underway.

The new images see Gatwa sporting an afro and sideburns while wearing a stylish blue pin-striped suit. Meanwhile, Gibson is adorned in a black-and-white miniskirt and hoop earrings.

What and when is going on here? 🎥 A first look at the Doctor and Ruby, as they arrive in the swinging 60s! Filming continues on the new series of #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/FGyA0wySSp — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) April 20, 2023

On April 19 the BBC unveiled the first look at RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon, who will play a villain in the upcoming season of the long-running sci-fi series. Again, details are scarce, but the character is described as “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.”

Monsoon joins the series after her recent sellout run on Broadway, where she made her debut as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Chicago. This marked a historic moment for the LGBTQIA+ community, as Monsoon became the first drag queen to play the role of Mama Morton.

Here is your first look at @JinkxMonsoon in character… as the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/HndwI1nhW2 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) April 19, 2023

Doctor Who is set to return in November 2023 to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary. The three special episodes will see David Tennant (who previously played the 10th Doctor) return as the 14th Doctor alongside his former companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate). Gatwa will then take over as the 15th Doctor over the Christmas holidays.

Russell T. Davies (It’s A Sin), who was behind the Doctor Who revival in 2005, is back as showrunner for the upcoming episodes. Speaking on BBC Radio 2 last month, Davies said he is midway through the Season 14 edit and described Episode 4 as “one of the greatest things I’ve ever made in my life.”