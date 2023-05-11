Tony Danza Shares ‘Taxi’ Reunion Pics With His Former Co-Stars

Carol Kane, Christopher Lloyd, Tony Danza, and Judd Hirsch reunite for lunch
Tony Danza Twitter

The nostalgia was flowing on Monday, May 8, as the stars of the classic ABC sitcom Taxi reunited for a star-studded afternoon lunch, 40 years after the hit show went off the air.

Tony Danza took to his social media pages to share photos from the reunion, where he was joined by his former co-stars Carol Kane, Christopher Lloyd, and Judd Hirsch.

“Love these people so much! #oldfriends #taxi,” he tweeted on Monday alongside a snap of the feel-good get-together. The photo was tagged at Mandy’s Bistro and Lounge in Staten Island, New York.

Danza shared another pic from the reunion on his official Instagram page. “Another great shot from a great hang!” he captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tony Danza (@tonydanza)

Lloyd also reshared the photo on his own Twitter account, writing, “What the hell is going on here? #taxi”

Taxi debuted in 1978 and ran for five seasons, first on ABC and then on NBC from September 30, 1982, to June 15, 1983. The hit show, which revolved around a group of people working the night shift at a New York taxi cab company, won 18 Emmy Awards during its run.

In addition to Danza, Lloyd, Kane, and Hirsch, the series also starred Danny DeVito, Andy Kaufman, Marilu Henner, and Jeff Conaway.

Before fans get too excited, it doesn’t seem the recent reunion was a sign of a potential Taxi revival. Instead, it appeared the old friends were meeting up around Danza’s show at New York’s Café Carlyle, where he performed with his four-piece band.

“My man @tonydanza brought the house down last night at the @cafecarlyle – so happy to see you,” Lloyd wrote on Instagram. “We always share a laugh or two!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christopher Lloyd (@mrchristopherlloyd)

Still, fans were happy to see the Taxi stars back together again. “The nostalgia in this pic is wild. Pretty sure Judd Hirsch doesn’t actually age,” wrote one Twitter user.

“This warms my heart! I love a reunion!” tweeted another, while one fan added, “Taxi was the first time I had ever seen all of you and still love y’all to this day!!”

Taxi, Seasons 1-5, Streaming, Paramount+

