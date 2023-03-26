‘Laverne & Shirley,’ ‘I Love Lucy’ & More Essential Sitcoms Head to Catchy Comedy Network

Damian Holbrook
Comments
Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall in 'Laverne and Shirley'
Everett Collection
Laverne & Shirley

As you say goodbye to the retro Decades network after nearly eight years, expect your frown to turn — you guessed it — upside down: Starting Monday, March 27, the channel adopts a new name, Catchy Comedy, and switches to an all-laughs lineup.

The rebranding allows for the addition of several favorites, including Laverne & Shirley, Rhoda, Full House, and The Brady Bunch.

Lucille Ball in 'I Love Lucy'

I Love Lucy (Credit: Everett Collection)

Weekday afternoons are all about female-led hoots such as The Carol Burnett Show, I Love Lucy, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Mama’s Family, while evenings celebrate the great Norman Lear’s catalog of thought-provoking sitcoms. Starting at 6/5c, the rundown offers double doses of Good Times, Sanford and Son, and All in the Family.

The evening shift launches at 9/8c, delivering hourlong blocks of new arrival Night Court, The Dick Van Dyke Show, and Cheers, with the late-night hours going to beloved episodes of Taxi, The Bob Newhart Show, and Bob’s follow-up, Newhart.

52 Fictional TV Homes and Where to Find Them
Related

52 Fictional TV Homes and Where to Find Them

And since nothing says “weekends” like a good couch-a-thon, the Decades binge carries over as “The Catchy Binge,” showcasing a different comedy from noon/11am c each Saturday straight through till Monday at 6am/5c. The first three: Night Court (April 1), The Carol Burnett Show (April 8) and Gilligan’s Island (April 15). Consider us caught!

All in the Family - CBS

All in the Family where to stream

Cheers - NBC

Cheers where to stream

Full House - ABC

Full House where to stream

Good Times - CBS

Good Times where to stream

I Love Lucy - CBS

I Love Lucy where to stream

Laverne & Shirley - ABC

Laverne & Shirley where to stream

All in the Family

Cheers

Full House

Good Times

I Love Lucy

Laverne & Shirley

Mama's Family

Newhart

Night Court (1984)

Rhoda

Sanford & Son

Taxi

The Bob Newhart Show

The Brady Bunch

The Carol Burnett Show

The Dick Van Dyke Show

The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee in 'The Walking Dead: Dead City'
1
AMC Reveals ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Date, ‘Fear TWD’ Trailer
2
Obsessed With ‘Abbott Elementary’? Watch These 7 Other Shows
Kiefer Sutherland - 'The Rabbit Hole'
3
‘Rabbit Hole’ Bosses Reveal Which Episodes Will Answer Series Premiere Burning Questions
Jonathan Majors
4
Jonathan Majors Arrested on Assault Charge, Rep Denies Wrongdoing
Chelsea and Kwame engagement in 'Love Is Blind' Season 4
5
Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Couple Is Your Favorite?