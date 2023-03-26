As you say goodbye to the retro Decades network after nearly eight years, expect your frown to turn — you guessed it — upside down: Starting Monday, March 27, the channel adopts a new name, Catchy Comedy, and switches to an all-laughs lineup.

The rebranding allows for the addition of several favorites, including Laverne & Shirley, Rhoda, Full House, and The Brady Bunch.

Weekday afternoons are all about female-led hoots such as The Carol Burnett Show, I Love Lucy, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Mama’s Family, while evenings celebrate the great Norman Lear’s catalog of thought-provoking sitcoms. Starting at 6/5c, the rundown offers double doses of Good Times, Sanford and Son, and All in the Family.

The evening shift launches at 9/8c, delivering hourlong blocks of new arrival Night Court, The Dick Van Dyke Show, and Cheers, with the late-night hours going to beloved episodes of Taxi, The Bob Newhart Show, and Bob’s follow-up, Newhart.

And since nothing says “weekends” like a good couch-a-thon, the Decades binge carries over as “The Catchy Binge,” showcasing a different comedy from noon/11am c each Saturday straight through till Monday at 6am/5c. The first three: Night Court (April 1), The Carol Burnett Show (April 8) and Gilligan’s Island (April 15). Consider us caught!