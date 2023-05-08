It’s dinner time! Hulu is bringing a new drag competition show to lovers of the art form, but with a campy twist. Drag Me to Dinner is a faux competition show that sees beloved queens paired up to host the most fabulous dinner parties they can muster. Get a glimpse of the hilarity to come in Hulu’s trailer (above).

Neil Patrick Harris, Bianca Del Rio, Haneefah Wood, and David Burtka star with host Murray Hill, alongside 40 stunning drag queens in Drag Me to Dinner‘s 10-episodes. The premiere is May 31 on Hulu. The streamer describes the comedic program as “a riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup of traditional reality competition shows.”

In each installment, two teams of successful drag queens face off to throw the “most fabulous, awe-inspiring, drag-tastical dinner parties of all time.” Judging their efforts are “the multi-talented Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and the funny and fabulous Haneefah Wood.” Hosting Drag Me to Dinner is the dapper NYC drag king Murray Hill, aka “the hardest-working middle-aged man in show business.”

Each episode has its own unique theme. “Resident expert, life of the party” and Drag Me to Dinner producer David Burtka will reveal the themes to the competing teams.The criteria for each challenge is Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe. At the end of each installment, one team will be named the winner and “walk away with the grandest ‘prize’ in the history of television: The Glorious Golden Grater – because one team may be GREAT … but the other is GRATER!”

Hulu describes Drag Me to Dinner as a “glamorous, messy, faux competition show that no one takes too seriously. It’s deliciously addictive, so pull up a chair and dig in!”

Here are the 40 drag queens bringing the costumed, culinary chaos, many of whom are previous contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race (some will soon be seen on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 8): Alaska, Alexis Mateo, BeBe Zahara Benet, BenDeLaCreme, Biqtch Puddin’, Chelsea Piers, Darienne Lake, Detox, Gigi Goode, Ginger Minj, Heidi N Closet, Heklina, Jackie Beat, Jaida Essence Hall, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Jinkx Monsoon, Kiki Ball-Change, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Marti Gould Cummings, Mayhem Miller, Meatball, Merrie Cherry, Morgan McMichaels, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Naomi Smalls, Nina West, Peaches Christ, Peachez Iman Cummings, Pixie Aventura, Raja, Rhea Litré, Selma Nilla, Sherry Vine, Symone, Thorgy Thor, Trinity the Tuck, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Willam.

Drag Me to Dinner is executive produced by married couple Harris and Burtka alongside Todd Lubin for Boat Rocker’s Matador Content and Jay Peterson for Boat Rocker. Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen executive produce for Vox Media Studios, in addition to David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying, and Christopher C. Chen serving as executive producers for Majordomo Media. James Sunderland is the showrunner and executive producer.

