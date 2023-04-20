Meet the Queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 (PHOTOS)

Fresh off the high heels of Sasha Colby’s Season 15 win on April 14, Paramount+ has ru-vealed the fabulous lineup for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8. The all-new season premieres Friday, May 12 on the streaming platform, and with $200,000 on the line, the stakes are high.

Hosted by the queen of drag, RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 debuts with its first two episodes exclusively on Paramount+. In this new season, 12 fan-favorite queens will return for a chance to compete for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” along with the cash prize.

Additionally, new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, bringing viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.

RuPaul in promotional image for 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8

Paramount+

Both the flagship Drag Race and All Stars are products of World of Wonder (WOW). WOW has earned 30 Emmys, inspiring Oscar-winning performances, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul’s Drag Race and DragCon.

Its TV portfolio also includes Million Dollar Listing, and the film side includes documentaries such as Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Fans of All Stars can catch up on Season 7’s all-winners episodes on Paramount+. Jinkx Monsoon reigned supreme in the season, going to make history as the first drag queen to star in a Broadway show. Next, she’ll be seen in Ncuti Gatwa’s season of Doctor Who.

Get to know the queens competing for the crown in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 in the gallery below. May the best drag queen win!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, May 12, Paramount+

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8 cast, Alexis Michelle
Paramount+

Alexis Michelle (Season 9)

Instagram: @AlexisMichelleOfficial | Twitter: @AlexisLives

“Curtain up! Light the lights! New York City’s Alexis Michelle is ready to take the stage – again! This singing and dancing Broadway baby made it to the top five on Season 9, and now she’s ready for her encore – and to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame!”

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8 cast, Darienne Lake
Paramount+

Darienne Lake (Season 6)

Instagram: @DarienneLake | Twitter: @DarienneLake

“It’s time to take another dip into the cool, refreshing waters of Darienne Lake! This pretty and witty comedy queen made a big splash in Season 6, going all the way to the top four. Now, after a transformative weight loss journey, she’s ready to show the world she’s the fiercest queen of all!”

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8 cast, Heidi n Closet
Paramount+

Heidi N Closet (Season 12)

Instagram: @HeidiNCloset | Twitter: @HeidiNCloset

“The blessed and highly favored Miss Congeniality of Season 12, Heidi N Closet, is back to snatch the All Stars crown! This former small-town girl has hit the big time, and is ready to prove that she’s got the ssssoft and ssssupple star power to take her all the way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8 cast, Jaymes Mansfield

Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9)

Instagram: @JaymesMansfield | Twitter: @JaymesMansfield

“Season 9’s bubbly, blonde bombshell – Jaymes Mansfield – is bringing classic showbiz sparkle to All Stars! She’s taken the internet by storm with her hilarious online beauty tutorials, and caused a commotion in ‘The B* Who Stole Christmas.’ Now she’s got her sights on the Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8 cast, Jessica Wild
Paramount+

Jessica Wild (Season 2)

Instagram: @JessicaWild | Twitter: @JessicaWild88

“From Season 2, it’s the original golden child Jessica Wild. The lovable and talented Puerto Rican powerhouse is back to prove that she can sing, dance and crack your padded ass up! Baby, things are about to get Wild! Escándalo!”

Paramount+

Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race Season 1, UK vs. the World Season 1)

Instagram: @JimboTheDragClown | Twitter: @JimboDragClown

“What’s big, bouncing and may be used as a floatation device? Canada’s drag clown, Jimbo! This bodacious queen is stacked – with talent! And after gag-worthy seasons on Canada’s Drag Race and UK vs. the World, she’s ready to bring home the bologna. And a crown!”

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8 cast, Kahanna Montrese
Paramount+

Kahanna Montrese (Season 11)

Instagram: @KahannaMontrese | Twitter: @KahannaMontrese

“Did someone say ‘glow-up’ from the floor up? Here comes Kahanna Montrese! This showgirl from Sin City has been wowing crowds at ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live’ in Las Vegas, and now she’s doubling down on the ultimate jackpot – the All Stars crown!”

Paramount+

Kandy Muse (Season 13)

Instagram: @TheKandyMuse | Twitter: @TheKandyMuse

“The queen of the Badonka-donk Bronx is back to give you a sugar rush! After coming ‘this close’ to winning the Season 13 crown, this outspoken and outrageous Kandy Muse is ready to remind the world what ‘star quality’ is all about!”

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8 cast, Lala Ri
Paramount+

LaLa Ri (Season 13)

Instagram: @MissLaLaRi | Twitter: @MissLaLaRi

“Season 13’s fierce fan favorite is back to bag a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame! Can this former Miss Congeniality prove that nice girls finish first? Get ready for the LaLa Ri Experience 2.0!”

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8 cast, Monica Beverly Hillz
Paramount+

Monica Beverly Hillz (Season 5)

Instagram: @MonicaBHillz | Twitter: @MonicaBHillz

“Monica Beverly Hillz made herstory on Season 5 when she shared her truth on the mainstage. Now, the trans trailblazer is back to serve face and fashion on her way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame. 9021-OMG!”

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8 cast, Mrs. Kasha Davis
Paramount+

Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season 7)

Instagram: @MrsKashaDavis | Twitter: @MrsKashaDavis

“There’s always time for … Mrs. Kasha Davis! Season 7’s international celebrity housewife and Drag Story Hour hostess is here to turn a new page and demonstrate that reading – and kindness – are fundamental!”

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8 cast, Naysha Lopez
Paramount+

Naysha Lopez (Season 8)

Instagram: @NayshaLopez | Twitter: @NayshaLopez

“Hola, the beauty is back! Chicago’s hardest-working pageant queen, Naysha Lopez, is ready for the biggest contest of them all! Gone too soon from Season 8, this gorgeous glamazon – and former Miss Continental – will thrill drag fans all over again!”

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

RuPaul

