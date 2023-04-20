Fresh off the high heels of Sasha Colby’s Season 15 win on April 14, Paramount+ has ru-vealed the fabulous lineup for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8. The all-new season premieres Friday, May 12 on the streaming platform, and with $200,000 on the line, the stakes are high.

Hosted by the queen of drag, RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 debuts with its first two episodes exclusively on Paramount+. In this new season, 12 fan-favorite queens will return for a chance to compete for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” along with the cash prize.

Additionally, new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, bringing viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.

Both the flagship Drag Race and All Stars are products of World of Wonder (WOW). WOW has earned 30 Emmys, inspiring Oscar-winning performances, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul’s Drag Race and DragCon.

Its TV portfolio also includes Million Dollar Listing, and the film side includes documentaries such as Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Fans of All Stars can catch up on Season 7’s all-winners episodes on Paramount+. Jinkx Monsoon reigned supreme in the season, going to make history as the first drag queen to star in a Broadway show. Next, she’ll be seen in Ncuti Gatwa’s season of Doctor Who.

Get to know the queens competing for the crown in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 in the gallery below. May the best drag queen win!

