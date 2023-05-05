Family Guy‘s Season 21 finale has come, and with it, both Griffin siblings Meg (Mila Kunis) and Chris (Seth Green) do some growing up. In the aptly titled “Adult Education,” we see a continuation of the previous episode in which Meg marries a man in Russia. Meanwhile, Chris finds himself in need of an extracurricular activity in order to graduate high school and go to college. Although the after-hour activities he finally lands on aren’t what Lois and Peter had in mind.

In TV Insider’s exclusive season finale clip, Chris walks into the living room to show his parents his yearbook. However, Chris isn’t present; even Peter is in it as part of the Peter Club. Lois warns if he doesn’t get involved in extracurricular activities, he won’t get into college, and “you’ll end up a garbage man or a congresswoman from Colorado.”

That’s when Peter sets the audience up for a classic cutaway, set up by how it’s important to go to college “mostly so you can constantly jam into conversation where you went.”

We then see an older, seasoned Chris at a function putting aside a casual question to mention how it reminds him of when he was at school in Cambridge. But not Harvard, the Cambridge Technical College for Dullards and Mutes.

The official synopsis for the episode reads: “Meg gets married in Russia but returns home after discovering she was used for a green card marriage. Meanwhile, Chris, in need of an extracurricular activity, joins Principal Shepherd in shooting pornos at the high school.”

The star-studded cast includes creator Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Quagmire, and Tom Tucker; Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin; Patrick Warburton as Joe and Arif Zahir as Cleveland.

Family Guy, Sunday, May 7, 9/8c, Fox