‘The Simpsons’ Sneak Peek of Rob Lowe as Principal Skinner’s Charming Cousin Peter

A little bit of 9-1-1: Lone Star is coming to Springfield in “The Very Hungry Caterpillars” episode of The Simpsons on May 7 as Rob Lowe makes a special guest voice appearance.

“When caterpillars swarm Springfield, the city goes into lockdown mode—forcing the Simpsons to deal with the stress of isolation: Lisa imagines her Malibu Stacy dolls have come to life; Bart and his friends spy on Skinner’s family; Marge and Homer frantically search for a supply of ranch dressing for baby Maggie, pitting them against a Rapture-crazed Ned Flanders,” says an official synopsis.

On day two of the lockdown, Bart logs into a Zoom-type meeting hosted by Principal Skinner. As Bart closes the windows on his computer screen, he realizes that Skinner’s left his computer camera on, and he can see everything going on.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, we see Skinner on a webcam in his underwear in front of his mom and cousin Peter (Lowe), who’s visiting the town. “Aunt Agnes, I apologize for my indefinite sojourn,” the Unstable actor says. “Though if I’m to be locked down, I’m grateful it’s with the gentlest, most soft-spoken woman I know.” Skinner’s mom then lets out a haunting cackle as she bad-mouths her son right to his face.

Bart, Milhouse, and several friends continue to spy on the Skinner house, where cousin Peter expresses interest in Mrs. Skinner’s heirloom quilt. Peter turns on the charm until Mrs. Skinner says he can have it. This infuriates Principal Skinner, who was told he’d inherit the quilt, and Bart and his friends start to feel sorry for him and try to intervene.

Check out the clip above.

The Simpsons, Sunday, May 7, 8/7c, Fox