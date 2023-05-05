‘The Simpsons’ Sneak Peek of Rob Lowe as Principal Skinner’s Charming Cousin Peter

Isaac Rouse
Comments

A little bit of 9-1-1: Lone Star is coming to Springfield in “The Very Hungry Caterpillars” episode of The Simpsons on May 7 as Rob Lowe makes a special guest voice appearance.

“When caterpillars swarm Springfield, the city goes into lockdown mode—forcing the Simpsons to deal with the stress of isolation: Lisa imagines her Malibu Stacy dolls have come to life; Bart and his friends spy on Skinner’s family; Marge and Homer frantically search for a supply of ranch dressing for baby Maggie, pitting them against a Rapture-crazed Ned Flanders,” says an official synopsis.

On day two of the lockdown, Bart logs into a Zoom-type meeting hosted by Principal Skinner. As Bart closes the windows on his computer screen, he realizes that Skinner’s left his computer camera on, and he can see everything going on.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, we see Skinner on a webcam in his underwear in front of his mom and cousin Peter (Lowe), who’s visiting the town. “Aunt Agnes, I apologize for my indefinite sojourn,” the Unstable actor says. “Though if I’m to be locked down, I’m grateful it’s with the gentlest, most soft-spoken woman I know.” Skinner’s mom then lets out a haunting cackle as she bad-mouths her son right to his face.

'Family Guy' Spoofs 'Squid Game' in Sneak Peek
Related

'Family Guy' Spoofs 'Squid Game' in Sneak Peek

Bart, Milhouse, and several friends continue to spy on the Skinner house, where cousin Peter expresses interest in Mrs. Skinner’s heirloom quilt. Peter turns on the charm until Mrs. Skinner says he can have it. This infuriates Principal Skinner, who was told he’d inherit the quilt, and Bart and his friends start to feel sorry for him and try to intervene.

Check out the clip above.

The Simpsons, Sunday, May 7, 8/7c, Fox

The Simpsons - FOX

The Simpsons where to stream

The Simpsons

Rob Lowe

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
James Roday Rodriguez in 'A Million Little Things'
1
James Roday Rodriguez Talks ‘AMLT’ Finale Loss
Katrina Law, Gary Cole, and Brian Dietzen in 'NCIS'
2
‘NCIS’ Boss Teases Palmer & Knight’s Relationship Coming to the Office
'Jeopardy'
3
Will Impressive ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Stick Around for a While? Fans Weigh In
'Grey's Anatomy,' 'The Neighborhood,' and 'Blue Bloods'
4
6 Must-See Finale Guest Stars on ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ & More
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in 'Yellowstone'
5
‘Yellowstone’ Ending With Season 5, New Sequel Series Will Debut in December