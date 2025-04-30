Get ready to laugh and not cry because Family Guy is coming back for another season. The animated show follows the Griffin family and their twisted humor in life. Family Guy is one of the four Fox animated shows that got a multi-season renewal, along with The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and American Dad.

Read on for everything we know about Season 24.

For how many more seasons is Family Guy renewed?

Family Guy will remain on fans’ TVs for at least four more seasons (24, 25, 26, and 27). This will push Family Guy into the 2028-2029 TV season, and it will also mark three decades since the series debuted in 1999.

When will Season 24 of Family Guy premiere?

The new season of Family Guy will begin just in time for summer on Thursday, May 29 at 9pm. It is in the lineup with Bob’s Burgers, Grimsburg, and The Great North, airing from 8/7c to 10/9c.

What can fans expect in Season 24?

On Family Guy‘s new episodes, Fox shared, “Lois becomes the leader of a group of mothers who want to ban books from schools, then embarks on a journey of self-discovery – which includes dating Bonnie. Also this summer, Meg enlists in a training program for a mission to Mars and Brian convinces Stewie to go back in time and bring Mark Twain to the present day.”

Is there a Family Guy Season 24 trailer?

Not yet.

Who is in the cast of Family Guy?

The voice cast of Family Guy has been pretty consistent over the three decades it has been on. The cast includes Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, and Mike Henry, among other guest stars.

Where can you watch seasons of Family Guy?

New episodes of the animated sitcom air on Sunday nights at 8:30/7:30c on Fox. Fans can also watch older seasons and past episodes on Hulu.