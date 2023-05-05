Ex-Trump Aide Kayleigh McEnany Taking Over Tucker Carlson Fox News Slot

The hosts continue to rotate in Tucker Carlson‘s former Fox News slot as the network looks for a permanent replacement for the controversial host, who exited last month.

Former White House Press Secretary and Donald Trump 2020 spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany will take over the 8 pm ET time slot next week. McEnany, who began her media career as a producer for Huckabee on Fox News and now frequently co-hosts Outnumbered, is set to host for five days, starting May 8.

“I am honored to share that I will be hosting Fox News Tonight on Fox News at 8pm ET all next week (5/8-5/12)! “Set your DVR,” McEnany tweeted on Thursday (May 4) afternoon. “Please join me next week as we dig into the state of politics, media, culture, and faith in America.”

McEnany, who also worked as a commentator for CNN earlier in her career, was appointed national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee in 2017 and became a staunch Trump defender, serving as the national press secretary for the Trump 2020 presidential campaign and as his senior advisor from October 2020 to January 2021.

Following Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election, McEnany spread doubts about the election’s legitimacy. In one instance, Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut away from a post-election press conference after McEnany failed to produce evidence of voter fraud.

McEnany marks the third host to take over Carlson’s old time slot on Fox News. Fox & Friends‘ Brian Kilmeade kicked things off on the week beginning April 24, while FNC Weekend host Lawrence Jones has been in the seat this past week.

Carlson was abruptly let go from the network on April 24 in what was said to be a mutual decision. The move came soon after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million over false 2020 election claims.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported part of the decision behind Carlson’s firing was a text message he sent the day after the January 6 United States Capitol attack. The text, part of the redacted court filings, included racially charged language and a lust for violence.

Fox News Tonight, Weeknights, 8 pm ET, Fox News