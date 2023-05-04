Mark Consuelos ‘Live’ Premiere Week With Kelly Ripa Sees Ratings Increase

Mark Consuelos’ debut week hosting Live with his wife, Kelly Ripa, was a big success, giving the daytime talk show its highest ratings since the week of January 16.

According to live+same-day Nielsen data, the show averaged about 2.4M viewers and a 1.7 Household rating. Not only is this the biggest rating since January, but it is up year-over-year from the same week in 2022 in both total viewers (2.4M vs. 2.3M) and in the key demo (1.7 vs. 1.6).

The show also did significant numbers in its home mark of New York, with 254,000 people tuning in same-day, making it Live’s most-watched week in almost three years.

Consuelos officially joined ABC‘s long-running daytime talk show on April 17, taking over from former co-host Ryan Seacrest, who exited the show on April 14 after six seasons. He had previously stepped in as a fill-in host on episodes where Seacrest wasn’t available.

“I just want to say a quick thank you for trusting me to be your co-pilot. I really appreciate it,” Consuelos told Ripa on his debut episode. He then shouted out their former All My Children characters, saying, “Thank you, America, thank you — Hayley and Mateo forever.”

Speaking to Us Weekly last month, Ripa said of her husband’s debut week, “I had no concerns about how well he was going to do, and he really proved me right… I’m so proud of him, but I was never worried.”

Consuelos and Ripa celebrated 27 years of marriage earlier this week, posting a series of throwback photos on social media. On her Instagram Story, Ripa shared a pic of the couple sharing a passionate kiss, captioning it, “Love of my life.”

She also posted a 27 second slideshow, writing, “27 years … in 27 seconds! Happy Anniversary to my beloved.”

“Happy Anniversary to my fave @kellyripa ..27 years!!!!!” Consuelos posted on his own Instagram page.