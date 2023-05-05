3 Reasons We Think a ‘Star-Lord’ Show with Chris Pratt is in the Works at Disney+

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3]

James Gunn’s MCU swan song, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, wraps up a near decade-long franchise within a cinematic universe that wouldn’t be the same without it.

Its introduction in 2013 was transformative upon arrival, shifting the darker tone of superhero movies into more colorful ones. But after the 2-and-a-half-hour epic concludes and we settle into the final post-credit scene of the film, we are left with a renewed Star-Lord (played by Chris Pratt) living on Earth in a quiet neighborhood with his grandpa with the promise that he will return. But we get the feeling Star-Lord (A.K.A. Peter Quill) will be making his next appearance on film.

Given the setting, his wrap-up, and subsequently renewed arc, we believe the next time we’ll see Pratt as Star-Lord will be in his own limited series. There’s some staggering evidence to suggest that; check them out below.

This Is the Last Time We’ll See This Iteration of the Guardians

It’s been proven that the stars of Marvel’s Guardians will follow wherever James Gunn goes, as proven when the studio fired the director after old tweets resurfaced and caused controversy. It’s already been confirmed by Marvel Studios and Gunn that the iteration of the team audiences has grown to love has separated for good, and a new crop of heroes has taken their place as the team.

As seen at the movie’s end, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) serves as the new leader alongside Groot (Vin Deisel), Cosmo (Maria Bakalova), a kid with Nova powers (who the old team saved from Chukwudi Iwuji‘s The High Evolutionary), and Kraglin Obfonteri (Sean Gunn) as the new Guardians. All of the old Guardians separated to find themselves or indulge in their own individual callings. However, as previously stated, we got a stinger at the film’s end: Star-Lord’s story isn’t over.

Plus, since this is Gunn’s last Marvel film for a while, we wouldn’t be surprised if some old actors from Guardians follow him to the DC Comics cinematic universe.

Small Location, Small Budget, Fish Out of Water Story Begging to Be Told

Now that Star-Lord is back home on Earth trying to get to know his grandpa, it appears set in stone that’s where he will remain for an extended period of time. There’s no way we’re getting a feature-length show about Star-Lord getting to know his family. That serves better under a television format; the small location begets a smaller television budget.

The location also lends itself to telling a fish out of water story (you know Marvel loves those) of the spaceman getting used to Earthly customs. Wait until Quill hears dubstep for the first time. Plus, it’s possible that Quill can get to know any other family members he has, possibly recreating a new family dynamic for him, just like he had with Yandu and his crew, as well as the Guardians.

Would Bring Pratt Back to His Roots

Despite being one of Hollywood’s most prominent leading men in Hollywood today, Pratt got his true start on television. His career breakthrough was when he landed the role of Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation in 2009. He’s currently enjoying the billion-dollar success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie (where he voiced the titular plumber) and the assured success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and a majority of his upcoming films will be animated. What better time than now to return to television as a victory lap, collecting film-sized checks from Disney+ in the process?

It’s reported Jeremy Renner made at least $15 million for his time on Hawkeye, so it’s safe to say that The Mouse has enough bank to bring one of its hottest actors to the smaller screen. Pratt also starred in Prime Video’s The Terminal List in 2022 and we’re sure he wasn’t cheap. Not to mention, we saw a bit of him on the streamer already in the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special. It will be ten years since the original Guardians of the Galaxy was released in 2024. What better way for Disney to celebrate its breakout franchise film than to debut a spinoff show on its 10th anniversary?