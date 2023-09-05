‘Ahsoka,’ ‘Wilderness’ & More Must-Stream Titles to Watch in September

TV Insider Staff
'Inside Oppenheimer,' 'Ahsoka,' and 'Wilderness' are must-stream TV shows in September 2023
Universal/Everett Collection; Disney+; Prime Video
TV Insider Magazine - The Morning Show

TV Insider

September 2023 Issue

In search of the perfect streaming show or movie? September is filled with plenty of options featuring new and familiar titles across a variety of genres.

Among the Top 25 picks below is Peacock‘s inside look at one of the summer’s biggest films: Oppenheimer. Prime Video’s new series Wilderness starring Jenna Coleman is a can’t-miss thriller. Disney+ has you covered with the Star Wars series Ahsoka, the live-action Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey, and Nat Geo‘s Life Below Zero: Next Generation. Scroll down for a fuller look at what to watch this month, and let us know what you plan to stream in the comments section, below.

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s September issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

Benny Safdie and Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
Universal/Everett Collection

1. Inside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

Available now, Peacock

Host Alex Zane sits down with the acclaimed director to discuss his masterful film about the creator of the atom bomb (played by Cillian Murphy, above). Plus: insights from Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Matt Damon.

Elvis in 'Reinventing Elvis The 68 Comback'
PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

2. Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback

Recently Available, Paramount+

Find out how a televised concert helped the icon return to the stage for the first time in seven years and regain his title as King of Rock ’n’ Roll.

Hugh Laurie in 'Chance'
Hulu/Courtesy Everett Collection

3. Chance

Available now, Hulu

The doctor is back in! This time, House’s Hugh Laurie deals with sick minds in a 2016–17 drama about a neurologist fighting corruption.

Jenna Coleman in 'Wilderness'
Prime Video

4. Wilderness

Premieres Friday, September 15, Prime Video

Will a road trip help a woman (Jenna Coleman) forgive her lyin’ hubby?

Josha Stradowski in 'The Wheel Of Time'
Amazon Content Services LLC and Sony Pictures Television Inc.

5. The Wheel of Time

Recently Available, Prime Video

The hunt for the Dark One continues!

Sharksplotation
AMC

6. Sharksploitation

Available now, AMC+

From Jaws to Deep Blue Sea (pictured) to The Meg, take a deep dive into scary waters.

Kim Cattrall in 'Glamorous'
Netflix

7. Glamorous

Available now, Netflix

Who needs cosmos when you can have this cocktail of camp, soap and sexiness starring Kim Cattrall as the head of a luxury makeup empire inspired by her delightfully non-conforming new hire (Miss Benny)?

Chris Pratt-'Guardians of The Galaxy'
©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Recently available, Disney+

Star-Lord (Chris Pratt, center) and Co. are back for their most personal mission yet. The surprisingly emotional installment will change the future of the Marvel superteam forever.

Life Below Zero Next Generation
National Geographic/Disney

9. Life Below Zero: Next Generation

Available now, Disney+

Self-discovery, survival tactics and insane weather conditions collide as cameras follow young individuals who have opted for a taste of life in the Alaska wilds.

Salma Hayek in 'Hitman's Wife Bodyguard'
Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

10. Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Available now, Peacock

Salma Hayek reunites with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson for this cheeky sequel that brings the laughs and the action

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in 'Welcome To Wrexham'
Hulu

11. Welcome to Wrexham

Wednesday, September 13, Hulu

It’s back to the pitch for soccer club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as Season 2 of the docuseries charts their team’s fight to find their footing.

Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, Frankie Grande in 'Big Brother'
Paramount+

12. Big Brother

Recently available, Paramount+

Live feeds and throwback visits from Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, and Frankie Grande make Season 25 big fun. 

Halle Bailey-'The Little Mermaid'
Disney+

13. The Little Mermaid

Wednesday, September 6, Disney+

Make the historic live-action reboot a part of your world now that this summer’s musical hit starring Halle Bailey as Ariel has surfaced on streaming.

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen in 'Book Club Next Chapter'
Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

14. Book Club: The Next Chapter

Available now, Peacock

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen return as four book-lovin’ besties for an Italian adventure more entertaining than a page-turner!

Alexandra Dowling, Amelia Gething, Emma Mackey in 'Emily'
Courtesy Everett Collection

15. Emily

 Available now, Paramount+

Emily Brontë (Emma Mackey, right) inspired this love-filled fictionalized tale.

Charlie Gustafsson and Hedda Stiernstedt in The Restaurant
AMC

16. The Restaurant: 1951

Available now, AMC+

This Swedish period drama about a family-run eatery off the coast of Stockholm is perfectly seasoned.

Zac Efron and Ryan Kiera Armstrong in Firestarter
Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

17. Firestarter

Available now, Peacock

Zac Efron has a hell of a time with his hot-tempered daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong).

Kelly Reilly in 'Above Suspicion'
Britbox

18. Above Suspicion

Available now, Britbox

Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly trades cowboys for crime scenes in a British procedural as a rookie detective hunting a serial killer.

Rosario Dawson-'Star Wars Ahsoka'
Disney+

19. Star Wars: Ahsoka

Recently available, Disney+

The adventure and danger continue for Darth Vader’s former protégée (Rosario Dawson).

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Getty Images

20. Depp v. Heard

Recently available, Netflix

Disorder in the court rules this three-part docuseries examining the headline-grabbing case of these famous exes.

I Am Groot
Disney+

21. I Am Groot

Wednesday, September 6, Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy’s woodsy alien is back in a series of shorts that are long on laughs.

Lin-Manuel Miranda in 'Hamilton Sing-Along'
Disney+

22. Hamilton Sing-Along

Available now, Disney+

Even if you already know all the words to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s (center) groundbreaking musical, don’t throw away your shot to join the chorus. 

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio'-'The D'Amelio Show'
HULU

23. The D’Amelio Show

Wednesday, September 20, Hulu

The first family of TikTok returns for Season 3, with sisters Charli (right) and Dixie in very different dating eras. 

Transformers Rise of the Beasts'
Paramount Pictures

24. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Available now, Paramount+

The robots reassemble in an action-packed new installment.

Sebastian Croft in 'How to Date Billy Walsh'
Amazon Studios

25. How to Date Billy Walsh

Friday, September 8, Prime Video

Rom-com chaos erupts when a British teen (Sebastian Croft) pulls out all the stops to keep the BFF he’s secretly in love with from falling for an American exchange student.

