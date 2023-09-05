‘Ahsoka,’ ‘Wilderness’ & More Must-Stream Titles to Watch in September

In search of the perfect streaming show or movie? September is filled with plenty of options featuring new and familiar titles across a variety of genres.

Among the Top 25 picks below is Peacock‘s inside look at one of the summer’s biggest films: Oppenheimer. Prime Video’s new series Wilderness starring Jenna Coleman is a can’t-miss thriller. Disney+ has you covered with the Star Wars series Ahsoka, the live-action Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey, and Nat Geo‘s Life Below Zero: Next Generation. Scroll down for a fuller look at what to watch this month, and let us know what you plan to stream in the comments section, below.

