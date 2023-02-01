‘The Terminal List’ Will Reportedly Expand as a Franchise at Prime Video

The Terminal List is expanding its reach at Prime Video as Deadline reports the streamer is planning to form a franchise around the fan-favorite show starring Chris Pratt.

Season 2 of The Terminal List has also reportedly been finalized along with the order for an untitled prequel project focusing on Taylor Kitsch‘s Ben Edwards, which the actor would headline and executive produce with creator David DiGilio. According to Deadline, additional Jack Carr characters who have and haven’t appeared on The Terminal List will be featured in the prequel, including Pratt’s Navy SEAL James Reece and Raife Hastings, a former SEAL whose arrival was teased in The Terminal List‘s first season.

Amazon Prime Video has made no word or confirmation about these projects. Discussions about a second season of The Terminal List began right after Season 1 dropped as it became a quick ratings success. Per Deadline, the offshoot of The Terminal List would see showrunner DiGilio executive produce alongside Carr and Antoine Fuqua. Meanwhile, writers Max Adams and Jared Shaw will produce the series.

Described as an espionage thriller of sorts, the would-be show is set to follow Ben’s journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator and explores the dark side of war and the human casualties.

For those less familiar with The Terminal List, the series followed Pratt’s James Reece, who seeks revenge after his family is murdered. Apart from Pratt and Kitsch, the show’s cast included Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, and Jeanne Tripplehorn. Stay tuned for more on the projects as they take shape at Amazon, and let us know what you think of the news in the comments section below.

