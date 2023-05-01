‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3: Steve Martin Casually Reveals Premiere Date

It looks like one mystery revolving around Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building has been solved as stars Steve Martin and Martin Short revealed the premiere date return for their series.

According to Variety, the duo let the date slip during their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” comedy tour on Saturday, April 29. During the performance at the Walt Disney Theater Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida, the duo were supposedly warming up the audience when Steve Martin revealed Season 3 will premiere Tuesday, August 8 on Hulu.

Martin Short reportedly followed up the reveal by joking, “Our show is like Steve trying to pee — it streams for 33 minutes.”

While the audience for this live performance wasn’t allowed to record the set, the premiere date aligns with Season 2’s Tuesday release schedule, but confirmation from Hulu has yet to be made. Still, Only Murders in the Building‘s third season is on the horizon, and for that we’re grateful.

It’s sure to be the biggest chapter yet with two new major additions as Season 3 makes way for Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep who join the already talented ensemble featuring Short, Martin, and Selena Gomez. For those less familiar with the acclaimed comedy, Only Murders in the Building centers around Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez), three unlikely friends who are drawn together by their shared interest in true crime.

When one of their neighbors is killed, the Arconia residents come together to help solve the mystery through a podcast, aptly titled Only Murders in the Building. And from that point forward, the rest was history as the trio continues to use their crime-solving skills for new scenarios, the latest being the death of Paul Rudd’s Ben Glenroy.

Stay tuned for official details on Only Murders in the Building‘s third season as they’re unveiled by Hulu, and catch up with Season 1 and 2 anytime on the streamer.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, August 8, Hulu