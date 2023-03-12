Hulu knows how to celebrate Hollywood’s most starry night as the streamer unveiled a first-look teaser for the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building on Oscar night featuring none other than Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep.

That’s right! Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are back on the case, this time surrounding the death of Paul Rudd‘s Ben Glenroy who was memorably introduced in Season 2’s final moments. In the new teaser, fans are getting a closer look at both Rudd and Streep, the latter of which will appear in a guest-starring capacity.

As the tease, above, kicks off, viewers are reminded of Ben’s very public death at the curtain call of Oliver’s new stage show which also features Charles. “Is this really happening again?” Oliver asks, referring to a murder within their orbit. “Well, you know, who are we without a homicide?” Mabel points out.

Despite their close proximity to the unfolding crime, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel can’t resist a good mystery. As the segment plays out, a narrator notes, “one of the best shows on television is back with a surprise you never saw coming…” With an extended pause, fans are offered their first look at Streep’s character who remains rather mysterious for the time being.

Although, she may be playing an actress as she appears to participate in a table read and says in response to the teaser narration, “oh my god, it’s me,” with a laugh. “I’m sorry, it’s me. Isn’t it?” Only time will tell how she’ll factor into the story as a premiere date has yet to be announced.

For those less familiar with the critically-acclaimed murder-mystery comedy series, Only Murders in the Building hails from the minds Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman. It tells the story of three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and somehow find themselves wrapped up in one. When a gruesome death occurs inside their Upper West Side apartment building, The Arconia, the trio suspects murder.

As they investigate, they also record their findings in a podcast aptly titled Only Murders in the Building. While documenting the case, they also unravel complex secrets within the building that stretch years into the past. Even more explosive than the secrets they uncover are the lies they tell each other. Realizing a killer may be living among them, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel had to decipher the clues and put differences aside to solve their first case. Since then, they’ve gone on to unravel a second murder mystery.

The third has yet to be unveiled, but this tease above, certainly raises the excitement levels. Don’t miss it, watch the sneak peek, and stay tuned for more on Only Murders in the Building Season 3 as new details become available.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Hulu