‘Bosch: Legacy’ Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Premiere at Amazon Freevee

Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) really isn’t going anywhere.

Amazon Freevee has announced that it’s renewed Bosch: Legacy for a third season. This news comes ahead of Season 2 premiering this fall. The first season of the spinoff (in May 2022) built on the loyal fan base of the original series, with a higher number of viewers than Bosch. (That series ended in June 2021, with this spinoff announced months before.)

“The story of Harry Bosch has evolved over the years, and his journey is far from over,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon Studios, in a statement. “This renewal of Bosch: Legacy is a testament to the enduring power of the world Michael Connelly built. We look forward to giving Bosch fandom the next chapter for these beloved characters.”

Added writer and executive producer Connelly (on whose books the series is based), “What a gift and a joy it is to be able to dig into these characters again and take their stories even further. Ten years ago, we began this amazing journey, partnering with Prime Video and now Amazon Freevee, and I couldn’t be happier with what we’ve done and will do.”

Bosch: Legacy follows Harry, a retired homicide detective turned private investigator, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career. Alongside him are attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), who struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder, and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), as she discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles.

In Season 2, Bosch and Chandler work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie’s law enforcement career hangs in the balance. While they hunt for Maddie, the FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers’ murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion.

Returning for Season 2 are Jamie Hector (Detective Jerry Edgar), Stephen A. Chang (Maurice “Mo” Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Detective Reina Vasquez), David Moses (Martin Rose), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Detective Joan Bennett), Scott Klace (Sergeant John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Detective “Crate” Moore), Troy Evans (Detective “Barrel” Johnson), Jacqueline Pinol (Detective Julie Epinosa), Jacqueline Obradors (Christine Vega), DaJuan Johnson (Rondell Pierce), and David Marciano (Detective Brad Conniff).

Joining the cast in Season 2 are David Denman as Kurt Dockweiler, Patrick Brennan as David Foster, Rafael Cabrera as Vince Harrick, Bruce Davison as James Rafferty, Jessica Camacho as Jade Quinn, and Guy Wilson as Detective Kevin Long.

There’s also more good news about the world of Harry Bosch. Previously, it was reported that Amazon Studios was in development on two more police dramas inspired by Connelly’s works. Hector has now been confirmed to be reprising his role as Harry’s former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami, in one. The other project will feature a character who has yet to appear in either show yet, Detective Renee Ballard, tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold-case division.

Bosch: Legacy comes from Fabel Entertainment and is executive produced by Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, and Welliver.

Bosch: Legacy, Season 2 Premiere, Fall 2023, Amazon Freevee