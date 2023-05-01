Theroux & Harrelson’s New Spin on Watergate, Mayim’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Takeover, Anne Frank’s Guiding Light, How Kardashians Got Rich

HBO

White House Plumbers

Series Premiere 9/8c

Watergate comes to TV once more as Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux star as the men who inadvertently kicked Richard Nixon out of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. “The President is a good man,” G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux) says, sitting next to E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and adding, “between you and me, I worry about some of the people with whom he surrounds himself.” White House Plumbers tells the story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, Hunt and Liddy accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect. It’s based in part on public records and the book Integrity by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh. Egil is played by Rich Sommer in the series. The five-episode limited series has an impressive cast, which includes Lena Headey, Domhnall Gleeson, Judy Greer, Kiernan Shipka, Tony Plana, Kathleen Turner and Ike Barinholtz. (Read Matt Roush’s review here).

Jeopardy!

The show will look a little different today as Ken Jennings has gone from Jeopardy! for the summer. Mayim Bialik returns to the podium and is scheduled to host the show through to the end of Season 39 on July 28. It’s anticipated that when the landmark Season 40 begins on September 11 Jennings will be back asking the questions. In the meantime, fans needing their Ken fix can catch him hosting Jeopardy Masters!, which premieres May 8 on ABC and runs for three weeks. You can also see Ken and Mayim competing against each other (and Vanna White!) in a special edition of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on May 10.

National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

A Small Light

Series Premiere 9/8c

The story of the woman who hid Anne Frank’s family is told in Nat Geo‘s A Small Light. Miep Gies (Bel Powley) was young, carefree, and opinionated — at a time when opinions got you killed ― when Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during World War II. She was already rebelling against the Nazis, and agreed without hesitation. For the next two years, she and her daring and devoted husband, Jan (Joe Cole), with several other everyday heroes, watched over the Frank, van Pels, and Pfeffer families hiding in the secret annex. (See Matt Roush’s review here).

Brian Bowen Smith/E! Entertainment

The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty

Series Premiere 8:30/7:30c

Two-part documentary from Britain’s Channel 4 traces the story of the Kardashian family, chronicling how they transformed into one of the most renowned brands worldwide and revolutionized social media, ultimately amassing a considerable fortune. It features rarely-seen archive footage and includes interviews with close friends, revealing what makes the Kardashians tick and giving insight into the family dynamic.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

E! Live From the Red Carpet — Met Gala 2023 (6/5c, E!): Three and a half hours of live coverage from the famed Met Gala, the annual fundraising event held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. The ball has become a favorite place for celebrity-watchers to view a who’s-who of stars arriving in glamorous fashions. The theme for this year’s dress code is “in honor of Karl,” befitting the Costume Institute’s exhibition celebrating the life and work of designer Karl Lagerfeld .

(6/5c, E!): Three and a half hours of live coverage from the famed Met Gala, the annual fundraising event held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. The ball has become a favorite place for celebrity-watchers to view a who’s-who of stars arriving in glamorous fashions. The theme for this year’s dress code is “in honor of Karl,” befitting the Costume Institute’s exhibition celebrating the life and work of designer . The Voice (8/7c, NBC): The Playoffs are back, further bolstering the competition following the Knockouts. The 10 artists remaining across Team Chance and Team Blake hold nothing back as tough decisions are made when Blake and Chance can only each advance two artists to the live semifinals.

NCIS (9/8c, CBS): Agent Knight (Katrina Law) becomes a social media sensation after saving a mother and child from a potentially fatal car accident.

Undercover Underage (9/8c, ID): Roo Powell ’s Safe From Online Sex Abuse team hits Oklahoma City to hunt down predators of teens known as “The Handyman” and “The Soldier.”

’s Safe From Online Sex Abuse team hits Oklahoma City to hunt down predators of teens known as “The Handyman” and “The Soldier.” The Good Doctor (10/9c, ABC): In the season finale, new life and premature death may coincide. Just before Lea (Paige Spara) delivers her baby, dad-to-be Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and the other docs rush to help colleagues Perez (Brandon Larracuente) and Kalu (Chuku Modu). The romantic rivals are victims of a serious accident.