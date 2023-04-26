Take the Leap Subscribe to our Married at First Sight Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 16 Episode 17 “Gatlinburg Getaway.”]

Married at First Sight Season 16 is nearing its end as the couples begin preparing for Decision Day while still on their group retreat in the latest episode, “Gatlinburg Getaway.”

The Lifetime reality hit sees the pretty tame vacation come to its conclusion after a few fun activities, and we’re breaking down all of the key moments from the episode, below, but beware of spoilers ahead.

Solo Couple Struggles

Airris wakes up at his apartment alone after having to return to Nashville for work, and he’s admittedly missing Jasmine, who is also missing him. Meanwhile, Kirsten and Shaquille have discussions about their rocky status and can’t seem to get on the same page as they continue to struggle with communication and compromise. While he tries reassuring her that they’re getting to know each other, she isn’t so convinced and worries that their marriage will continue to feel like a constant struggle.

As for Gina and Clint, she’s upset when she learns a colleague has quit on her, and he comforts her. The reassurance is enough that she’s able to carry on and enjoy the rest of the retreat.

Daytime Activities

The couples take part in various fun activities with Nicole and Chris joining Kirsten and Shaquille for an old-timey western photoshoot before the whole group goes out lumberjacking, which involves cutting logs, climbing trees, and more. Still hungover from his birthday party the night before, Clint is unable to do the physical activities, but everyone has a relatively good time as they play and reflect on their marriage statuses.

On a less fun note, Chris and Nicole go mini-golfing together, and her competitive nature puts a damper on the outing as she struggles to accept her poor skills in the game. He does his best to reign in her emotions, but it might be easier said than done.

Last Night

Just as the couples are about to celebrate their final night on the retreat, Airris returns and greets Jasmine with enthusiasm, telling her he missed her while he was gone. The confession means a lot to her, and it kicks things off on a good note for the meal. While sitting to eat a meal prepped by Clint, the couples discuss next steps in their experience with the show and each other. Airris talks about wanting to win each day, while Gina tells everyone to give themselves grace. Nicole feels like she’s learned a lot from everyone and hopes they were able to learn something from her.

Jasmine says she’s learned you can’t plan too much of your future but should live in the moment, and Kirsten agrees, saying you should be where your feet are. Shaquille even delivers a prayer over the meal before they all begin playing a card game Jasmine and Airris brought on the trip. As they ask each other questions from the cards, Chris and Nicole are asked to share what they like least and most about each other. For Chris, it’s her lack of self-love and her compassionate heart. For Nicole, it’s his inability to put himself first and his genuine nature.

Kirsten and Shaquille are asked to reveal their favorite imperfection of each other. Kirsten’s favorite is Shaquille’s listening, and for him, it’s her overanalyzing. When it’s Airris and Jasmine’s turn, she mentions how he gets in his own way, and Airris mentions how Jasmine needs to speak up more. Clint points out Gina’s phone use and asks her to cut back. It’s an overall constructive conversation with plenty of consideration and thought. Their night ends with Kirsten and Shaquille hitting the road a little early and the rest of the couples taking a little time in the jacuzzi.

Final Morning

The couples enjoy a final breakfast together, which is crashed by Nicole and Chris in dinosaur costumes, a gimmick he wasn’t super excited about but still willingly participated in. Together they contemplate Decision Day and discuss what they’ll need by the time that day arrives. Can they achieve their goals? Only time will tell. Stay tuned as Season 16 continues on Lifetime and let us know what you think of the latest developments in the comments section, below.

Married at First Sight, Season 16, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime