[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 16, Episode 18, “What’s Our Safe Word.”]

Married at First Sight Season 16 is officially in the endgame as the couples prepare for Decision Day on the Lifetime reality hit. Before they make the choice to stay married or get divorced though, they’re taking last-minute steps to help shape their paths in “What’s Our Safe Word.”

As they seek advice from their friends and family, and discuss the upcoming moment, the couples are making big strides in improving their bonds. Below, we’re breaking down all the key moments so beware of spoilers ahead.

Settling In

Following their couples retreat, the pairs settle back into their apartments, unpacking their suitcases and getting ready for bed. As Nicole and Chris get reacclimated to their apartment, she mentions how Chris never had to use his safe word of “pineapple” to indicate she’s being “too much.” When she questions it, he says he wants to discontinue the word and allow their understanding of each other to reign their choices. He does put his foot down though, saying kindly that he’d like to end the pineapple theme going on in their home with various decorations.

Meanwhile, Airris and Jasmine get tucked into bed and reflect on the retreat with him acknowledging the improvements that she’s made in speaking up and he tells her to keep it up. Likewise, Jasmine notes that she’ll continue to speak up as long as he continues to provide a safe space, hinting that this couple is heading in the right direction, even discussing their intimacy.

Clint’s New Life

We get a glimpse into Clint’s life as Gina’s husband, and it primarily revolves around his love for her dog Hank. Clint even suggests that Hank likes him better as we see the man and dog visit a coffee drive-thru and enjoy a treat together. Clint also gets a mini makeover with the help of one of Gina’s friends who cuts Clint’s hair.

Second Opinions

Kirsten meets with her brother to discuss her marriage, noting that Shaquille really wants to meet her family. Ultimately, she plans to organize something but will introduce Shaquille to her father at a different time. Chris also seeks advice from his brother Brandon, who is a life coach. Looking over vintage cars, they talk about Nicole and how she needed to put her guard down in order to let Chris in. Since then, things have been good, but Chris admits he’s starting to ask bigger questions, like whether or not he can imagine staying with Nicole forever.

Clint chats about his relationship with Gina during a workout session with Mackinley, who has otherwise been absent from the show since breaking things off with Domynique. During a confessional scene, Mackinley tells cameras that he felt he and Gina would have been a better match, considering she and Clint aren’t attracted to each other. That’s presumptive of him, considering Clint says he’s open to a future with Gina.

Shaquille seeks words of wisdom from a friend, mentioning once again that he wishes to meet her family, but the tricky thing in their marriage is finding a balance and learning to grow together. Nicole has a video chat with her father who is supportive of the marriage, and agrees with her concerns about Chris being relaxed about their living situation post-Decision Day.

Small Steps

The participants make small steps in trying to improve their marriages, first with Gina and Jasmine who take a pole dancing class together. The vibe changes though when Airris decides to surprise Jasmine and show up. Leaving the couple alone, Gina makes and exit just in time for Jasmine to give Airris a performance.

Meanwhile, Kirsten and Shaquille have a breakthrough while making breakfast for dinner as she informs him she plans to have some of her family over. He wonders why it took so long and she complains that schedules made it difficult, before boldly asking if he even likes her. Their honesty with one another leads to a promising moment in which he promises to reassure her more in terms of his feelings. They also go to church together and share a spiritual bond.

As for Jasmine and Airris, they’re gifted a special basket by the experts with blindfolds, handcuffs, and other toys. He massages her feet and she massages his back before they begin talking about her being a dominatrix and getting a little flirty. As a means of growing even closer, Jasmine brings Airris to a psychic where they have a promising card reading and he connects with his great grandmother who gives her approval.

Meet Ups

Kirsten and Shaquille host her mom, who is the only family member able to make it to their gathering. Shaquille is disappointed, but makes the best of it and listens to her mom’s advice when she tells them to enjoy each other and don’t put too much weight on expectations.

As for Gina and Clint, they meet with Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper who question if they’re putting the effort in to create a romantic spark. Trying to understand why their isn’t a spark, Gina speaks up that there’s been no desire to deepen their connection, and some remarks surprise Clint. Will it lead to pivotal conversations or heartbreak? Only time will tell. Stay tuned as Married at First Sight continues on Lifetime.

