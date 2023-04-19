Take the Leap Subscribe to our Married at First Sight Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 16, Episode 16, “Un-BEAR-able Truth.”]

Married at First Sight is quickly approaching Season 16’s Decision Day turning point, but in the meantime, Lifetime‘s reality hit is taking part in the traditional couple’s retreat.

Below, we’re breaking down all of the highlights from the trip, which helps foster growth between some of the couples that need it most. Beware of spoilers ahead.

Traveling

The couples head out for their trip to the mountains with different hopes as their retreat looms. Jasmine is particularly hopeful about building intimacy with Airris who is eager to secure a bedroom away from Nicole and Chris for fear of what they might hear in the middle of the night. Clint is most excited about an ’80s-themed bash timed to his birthday, and Gina worries about potentially running into bears. Meanwhile, Nicole wants to talk about housing post-Decision Day with Chris because they’ll need to find a solution that works for all of their dogs, a topic she doesn’t think he’s taking too seriously.

Settling In

As the couples began arriving, Airris and Jasmine wondered about their chances of seeing bears before greeting the next arriving couple, Gina and Clint, with shots. As beds are claimed, Kirsten and Shaquille are the next to arrive, with Chris and Nicole showing up quite a bit later. Admittedly, Nicole says she’s in a sour mood, but she puts on a smile as the couples gear up for a pre-planned pageant for the husbands, with each wife coaching her man.

During the pageant, the men strut out in suits and answer questions about advice for marriage, solutions to prevent divorce, and much more. Ultimately, the women rank the men for each round, revealing the final results. Clint comes in fourth place, Shaquille in third, Chris in second, and Airris places first. While Airris goes to bed wearing his “King” crown, Gina tries comforting Clint, explaining that he lost the pageant because she asked the other wives to vote against him for fear of boosting his ego too much.

The Next Day

The following morning, Shaquille catches Kirsten on camera snoring, although she disputes it ever happened. Airris and Jasmine meditate together, and Chris leaves loving notes for Nicole to find and feel validation over. On a more thrilling note, the first full day begins with a bear encounter as some cubs approach their front door. Ultimately, they wander off, but not before Clint goes out to get a closer look and freaks out his fellow couples.

Once the couples leave for the day, they branch off for solo excursions. Shaquille and Kirsten enjoy indoor slides while Clint and Gina ride on a rollercoaster, and Airris and Jasmine go rock climbing as a way of connecting.

Back at Home

Back at the house, Clint asks the boys about their sex lives while prepping dinner for the night. While Shaquille says he and Kirsten are keeping things quiet, Chris admits that he and Nicole shared a moment the night before. As for Clint, he says he’s taking things day by day with Gina, as is Airris with Jasmine. Gina tells the girls that she’s enjoying her time with Clint while sitting on the deck outside the kitchen. Jasmine says that she recognizes she and Airris are on better terms than before, but he tells the men he still needs a spark to get past their current status.

Shaquille admits he feels Kirsten’s guard is up in their relationship, and she tells the ladies she’s in the middle of the road when it comes to her choice on Decision Day. What would it take for Shaquille to say yes? He wants more face-time with her family, who he’s barely seen.

A Good Night

That night the couples enjoy a group dinner where Airris commends Jasmine’s patience with him, making her cry in the process. Gina mentions how she and Clint are making slow progress out of the friend zone, and Kirsten hopes that Shaquille will grant her grace regarding their relationship. After dinner, Airris has to leave for a work event and bids Jasmine adieu in one of their sweetest moments yet. The episode concludes with the ’80s-themes party celebrating Clint and Nicole’s birthdays. An overall cheerful ending to a promising episode. Will that peace remain in the next episode? Stay tuned.

Married at First Sight, Season 16, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime