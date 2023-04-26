Saluting Carol Burnett on Her 90th, A Flash-back to Arrow, Iconic Fenway Park, Getting Personal with Wynonna Judd
NBC celebrates comedy legend Carol Burnett’s 90th birthday with a two-hour all-star tribute. The Flash marks the much-younger Barry Allen’s birthday, with a surprise appearance by Stephen Amell (whose Arrow launched the Arrow-verse). A PBS series explores Iconic America, starting with Boston’s Fenway Park. A documentary follows Wynonna Judd as she figures out her next moves after her mother Naomi’s tragic death.
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
We’re so glad we had this time together. As legendary comedian Carol Burnett turns 90, a two-hour tribute special brings out the stars to pay homage at the Avalon Hollywood. Guests include Cher, former co-star Vicki Lawrence, her friend of 60 years Julie Andrews, Lily Tomlin, Susan Lucci, Ellen DeGeneres, the list goes on. The celebration includes comedy sketches—Marisa Tomei dons Carol’s Mrs. Wiggins costume—and plenty of music, including a rendition of Sondheim’s “Old Friends” with Kristin Chenoweth and frequent The Carol Burnett Show guest Bernadette Peters, who also teams with Billy Porter and Jane Lynch for a rendition of Annie’s “Easy Street.” Vintage clips salute her beloved sketch partners Harvey Korman, Tim Conway and Lyle Waggoner. A good time will be had by all. (And an extended cut will begin streaming Thursday on Peacock.)
The Flash
One more birthday for the Flash aka Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) before the superhero series wraps next month. The surprise festivities bring some cheer with fellow Speedster Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) and John Diggle (David Ramsey) on hand, but when Season 6 villain Ramsey “Bloodwork” Rosso crashes the bash and a mass poisoning ensues, who should appear but Stephen Amell, Arrow himself, in his new persona as the Spectre.
Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein
When is a stadium more than a stadium? When it’s a shrine, “the foremost symbol of the game we love,” says host-narrator David M. Rubenstein, our guide to a series exploring the history of iconic American landmarks and symbols including the Hollywood Sign, the Statue of Liberty, the Golden Gate Bridge and the cowboy. The opener goes inside Boston’s Fenway Park, America’s oldest ballpark (at 111!) and home to the once-underdog Boston Red Sox. Rubenstein visits the fabled “Green Monster” left field wall, peering within its manually operated scoreboard. But it’s the memories of fellow fans, plus players and sportswriters, who help bring Fenway alive.
Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah
A feature-length documentary profiles Wynonna Judd during a painful time of mourning after the tragic death of her mother and musical partner Naomi, as the singer decides to honor her family legacy with “The Judds: The Final Tour.” The film includes footage on and off stage during the tour, with reflections from friends who grieved with her, including Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood.
Schmigadoon!
In the penultimate episode of the musical spoof we wish could go on forever, Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) each get a tempting taste of fame—her on the stage with a long-awaited solo number—think “Maybe Next Time” from Cabaret—and him as the new leader of the hippie tribe. But as two other characters sing, in a Burt Bacharach-inspired interlude, “There’s Always a Twist.”
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- The Goldbergs (8:30/7:30c, ABC): With only one week to go before the series finale, Adam (Sean Giambrone) gets a fateful letter from NYU.
- The Masked Singer (8/7c, Fox): The three costumed crooners who were “saved by the bell”—Mantis, Gargoyle and Medusa—perform for one last open slot in the quarterfinals.
- Chasing Carbon Zero (9/8c, PBS): Science program Nova explores new initiatives to reduce carbon emissions with the hopeful goal of reaching net zero by 2050.
- Riverdale (9/8c, The CW): Principal Featherhead (William MacDonald) thinks comic books are a bad influence on kids. Try telling that to Jughead (Cole Sprouse), who’s been hired by Pep Comics to write four stories for the next issue.
- True Lies (10/9c, CBS): Tom Arnold (from the original 1994 film) and Kate Vernon guest as retired Omega Sector agents Arnie and Sharon, who join Harry (Steve Howey) and Helen (Ginger Gonzaga) on a mission, giving the couple a sobering glimpse into the future of how being superspies can ruin a relationship.
- Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens (10:30/9:30c, Comedy Central): The quirky sitcom inspired by the comic actor’s roots in Queens returns for a third season. In the first episode, Nora joins a reality competition show.
- Saint X (streaming on Hulu): Fear the Walking Dead’s fierce Alycia Debnam-Carey stars in an eight-part thriller (launching with three episodes) as Emily, a documentary editor drawn back to the Caribbean to learn the truth about her sister’s mysterious death in the tropics years before.
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (streaming on Disney+): An animated spinoff set during the era of the High Republic tags along with young Jedis as they learn the way of the Force.