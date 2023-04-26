Saluting Carol Burnett on Her 90th, A Flash-back to Arrow, Iconic Fenway Park, Getting Personal with Wynonna Judd

Trae Patton/NBC

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love

Special 8/7c

We’re so glad we had this time together. As legendary comedian Carol Burnett turns 90, a two-hour tribute special brings out the stars to pay homage at the Avalon Hollywood. Guests include Cher, former co-star Vicki Lawrence, her friend of 60 years Julie Andrews, Lily Tomlin, Susan Lucci, Ellen DeGeneres, the list goes on. The celebration includes comedy sketches—Marisa Tomei dons Carol’s Mrs. Wiggins costume—and plenty of music, including a rendition of Sondheim’s “Old Friends” with Kristin Chenoweth and frequent The Carol Burnett Show guest Bernadette Peters, who also teams with Billy Porter and Jane Lynch for a rendition of Annie’s “Easy Street.” Vintage clips salute her beloved sketch partners Harvey Korman, Tim Conway and Lyle Waggoner. A good time will be had by all. (And an extended cut will begin streaming Thursday on Peacock.)

The CW Network

The Flash

8/7c

One more birthday for the Flash aka Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) before the superhero series wraps next month. The surprise festivities bring some cheer with fellow Speedster Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) and John Diggle (David Ramsey) on hand, but when Season 6 villain Ramsey “Bloodwork” Rosso crashes the bash and a mass poisoning ensues, who should appear but Stephen Amell, Arrow himself, in his new persona as the Spectre.

PBS

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein

Series Premiere 10/9c

When is a stadium more than a stadium? When it’s a shrine, “the foremost symbol of the game we love,” says host-narrator David M. Rubenstein, our guide to a series exploring the history of iconic American landmarks and symbols including the Hollywood Sign, the Statue of Liberty, the Golden Gate Bridge and the cowboy. The opener goes inside Boston’s Fenway Park, America’s oldest ballpark (at 111!) and home to the once-underdog Boston Red Sox. Rubenstein visits the fabled “Green Monster” left field wall, peering within its manually operated scoreboard. But it’s the memories of fellow fans, plus players and sportswriters, who help bring Fenway alive.

Paramount +

Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah

Documentary Premiere

A feature-length documentary profiles Wynonna Judd during a painful time of mourning after the tragic death of her mother and musical partner Naomi, as the singer decides to honor her family legacy with “The Judds: The Final Tour.” The film includes footage on and off stage during the tour, with reflections from friends who grieved with her, including Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood.

Apple TV+

Schmigadoon!

In the penultimate episode of the musical spoof we wish could go on forever, Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) each get a tempting taste of fame—her on the stage with a long-awaited solo number—think “Maybe Next Time” from Cabaret—and him as the new leader of the hippie tribe. But as two other characters sing, in a Burt Bacharach-inspired interlude, “There’s Always a Twist.”

