Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu will reunite in the upcoming Disney+ series American Born Chinese, which is set to premiere with all eight episodes on Wednesday, May 24.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese follows the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed he becomes friends with the son of a mythological god. The series follows a young man’s battle for his identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.

Viewers can check out the newly released trailer below, which features plenty of high school drama, Chinese mythical characters, and epic martial arts fight scenes.

Described as a comedy-of-age adventure, the series stars Oscar winners Yeoh and Quan, both of whom starred together in Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once. The cast also includes Ben Wang (Chang Can Dunk), Yeo Yann Yann (Wet Season), Chin Han (Mortal Kombat), Daniel Wu (Reminiscence), Sydney Taylor (Just Add Magic), and former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu.

Hsu, who was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, guest stars as the Goddess of Stones. Other guest stars bringing these iconic Chinese mythical characters to life include Ronny Chieng as unconventional monk Ji Gong; Jimmy O. Yang as Dragon King Ao Guang; James Hong as Jade Emperor; Leonard Wu as Niu Mowang/Bull Demon; and Poppy Liu as Princess Iron Fan.

The series also welcomes Lisa Lu as soon-to-be retired acupuncturist Ni Yang and Rosalie Chiang as student activist Suzy Nakamura.

Emmy-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu (Central Park) serves as executive producer and showrunner, while Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is on board as director and exec producer. Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Erin O’Malley, Asher Goldstein, and Gene Luen Yang also serve as exec producers.