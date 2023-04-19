‘FUBAR:’ See Arnold Schwarzenegger & Monica Barbaro as CIA Operatives in Official Trailer for Netflix Action Comedy Series (VIDEO)

The trailer for Netflix‘s FUBAR, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first television project, has debuted its official trailer ahead of its May 25 premiere on the streaming service.

The teaser above shows what we can expect from the 8-episode action comedy series, including Schwarzenegger being a badass. “You are the fastest 65-year-old white guy on the planet,” Milan Carter says as Arnie’s guy in the chair. We then see him ride off on a motorcycle, evoking imagery of his time as The Terminator.

Schwarzenegger plays a former CIA agent who plans to get his ex-wife of 15 years back now that he’s retired. That’s until he’s dragged back into the fray by his organization when an operative goes missing. That’s when things get interesting.

But there’s a family twist…

“When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie, and they truly don’t know one another at all,” says the official logline. “Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action, and humor.”

In addition to Schwarzenegger, the series, created by Prison Break producer Nick Santora also stars Monica Barbaro (At Midnight), Jay Baruchel (The Moodys), Fortune Feimster (Hysterical), Milan Carter (Warped!), Travis Van Winkle (You), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us), Andy Buckley (Bombshell), Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio), Barbara Eve Harris (Station 19), and Fabiana Udenio (Jane the Virgin).

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is,” the former governor of California initially said when the project was announced. “FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for.”

Check out the trailer above and the key art below.

FUBAR, Premieres, Thursday, May 25, Netflix