Harry Styles & Will Ferrell to Be James Corden’s Final ‘Late Late Show’ Guests

The Late Late Show with James Corden will bid viewers adieu on Thursday, April 27 with Corden welcoming his two final guests, newly announced Harry Styles and Will Ferrell.

Both Styles and Ferrell will be making their latest in a series of appearances on the nighttime talk show. While it will be a big night for Corden as he says farewell to the show that made him a household name in the United States, it’s also a big one for Styles and Ferrell who made various appearances over the years.

Styles made an early appearance on The Late Late Show in December 2015 during which he lost a game of “Tattoo Roulette” and received a tattoo of the show’s logo on his arm. Meanwhile, Styles also participated in the epic 2019 USA vs. U.K. dodgeball game alongside Corden, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more, playing against former First Lady Michelle Obama and the likes of Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Kate Hudson, and others.

Ferrell appeared during Corden’s premiere week in March 2015, serving as one of The Late Late Show‘s first guests with the host, making it a fitting final return. In the days leading up to the finale though, fans can look forward to plenty of other surprises and fun including Carpool Karaoke segments with BLACKPINK and Sean “Diddy” Combs. A final Crosswalk the Musical production is also slated to air.

Meanwhile, additional guests appearing in the final days of The Late Late Show are Tom Cruise, Billie Eilish, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Stone, and Natalie Portman to name a few. On top of the final episode, CBS will also be airing the primetime special The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke on Thursday, April 27 at 10/9c in which Cruise will make a special appearance.

Don’t miss the fun, catch James Corden with his final episode guests when the last episode of The Late Late Show airs on CBS.

The Late Late Show with James Corden, Final Episode, Thursday, April 27, 12:37am ET, CBS